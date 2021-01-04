[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Love Jones

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Human Rights Commission Will Host Monthly Meeting Online January 7

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – The City’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Thursday, January 7. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom<zoom.us/j/96220226912?pwd=Y29xdkcyOWVpK0R4MVVZRmRjbnc4dz09>. The meeting ID is 962 2022 6912 and the passcode is 601896. To join the meeting by phone, call 312-626-6799.

Human Rights promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. For more information, call the City’s Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038.

# # #

Lana Skrypnyk, (they/them; she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

Internal Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-3282

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.