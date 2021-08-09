[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Latoya Harris

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3763

Human Resources Releases 2020-2021 Impact Report

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2021) – The 2020-2021 Human Resources (HR) Impact Report highlights policy changes and HR’s response to various national issues. In this quick read, you will find what you need to know regarding these changes and how some employees have been positively impacted by the changes. You are encouraged to read the Impact Report online<user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/HR-Impact-Report>.

# # #

Latoya Harris, HR Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing

Phone: 336-373-3763

City of Greensboro

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

Latoya Harris, HR Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing

Phone: 336-373-3763

City of Greensboro

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.