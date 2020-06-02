[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Love Jones

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2038

Human Relations Commission Will Host Monthly Meeting Online June 4

GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2020) – The Human Relations Commission will host their regular monthly meeting online at 6 pm Thursday, June 4. Participants and the public can join the meeting at the following link: zoom.us/j/97264683367?pwd=UUdNSW5BaTEzd3NzQUVUSW81T2VxQT09

The meeting ID is 972 6468 3367 and the password is 759741. You can also join the meeting on your phone by dialing: 1-929-205-6099.

Human Relations promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

