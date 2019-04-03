[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Human Relations Commission Meeting Date Change
GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – The Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for April 4 has been changed to 6 pm, Thursday, April 11 in the MMOB Plaza Level Conference room, 300 W. Washington Street.
For more information, contact the Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.
