Human Relations Commission Meeting Date Change

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – The Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for April 4 has been changed to 6 pm, Thursday, April 11 in the MMOB Plaza Level Conference room, 300 W. Washington Street.

For more information, contact the Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.
