Human Relations Commission and Commission on the Status of Women

Will Attend Online Retreats This Week

GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2020) – Commissioners on the Human Relations Commission and Commission on the Status of Women will attend one of two online meetings this week in place of their annual retreats. Discussions will include general reminders about serving on commissions and programmatic visioning for 2020-2021.

Two meetings covering the same topics will be offered for the convenience of commissioners. The first meeting is from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, July 22 at the following meeting link:

zoom.us/j/99977190342?pwd=bEQ1UEdVQXNjcTV0S0w0VnFGY1JTUT09

The meeting ID is 999 7719 0342 and the password is 448211. To join the meeting by phone please dial: 301-715-8592.

The second meeting is from 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 23 at the following meeting link:

zoom.us/j/95441962114?pwd=TEZweER3Zm5iOVR1cFdHNVlBK3RIdz09

The meeting ID is 954 4196 2114 and the password is 777340. To join the meeting by phone please dial: 929-205-6099.

Human Relations promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability, or familial status. The mission of Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro, in part, by creating and conducting educational programs on issues affecting women. For additional information, call the City of Greensboro Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

