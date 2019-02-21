[../Downloads/HW18MT_LIVE_LOGO.jpg]FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live adds Winston-Salem to 2019 Tour

New Tour Includes All New Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, plus the Original King of Monster Trucks – Bigfoot

LJVM – April 6&7

Tickets on Sale Friday, Feb. 22

Feb. 21, 2019, Winston-Salem, NC – Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum and Raycom-Legacy Content Company announced today that the new nationwide Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live tour will visit LJVM for two matinee (1:30 p.m.) shows – Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. The new family entertainment tour brings the famous Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life in a full-size, immersive Hot Wheels® experience.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings has been thrilling fans of all ages since its launch in January by combining Hot Wheels’ iconic jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver an exhilarating family entertainment experience. In addition to the Trucks, each show will feature specialty acts like the superstars of freestyle motocross and Megasaurus – the massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, the Bridger Field House box office, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Kids tickets are just $8. The Hot Wheels Crash Zone party is a free event that gives fans exclusive access to their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and Drivers. Fans can attend the Crash Zone party prior to the show using their event ticket.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company.

“Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live provides unmatched entertainment value for Monster Truck fans, especially kids and their families,” said Ken Hudgens, President & CEO of Raycom-Legacy Content Company. “This tour encompasses what everyone loves about Monster Trucks, and elevates it to the next level by immersing our fans in an authentic Hot Wheels experience.”

Conceived in 1968 by an innovator, a rocket scientist and a car designer, Hot Wheels 1:64 scale die-cast cars were designed to look awesome and perform. Five decades later, Hot Wheels is the number one selling toy in the world* with more than 16.5 cars sold every second. The brand has evolved from a simple, yet beloved, toy car with orange track system into a global franchise powerhouse that offers fans of all ages multi-channel play experiences.

Raycom-Legacy Content Company is a world-class event operation, promotion, television production, licensing, media and public relations firm. The company is a partnership between Raycom Sports – a leader in sports marketing, event management and production – and Legacy Motorsports Events – led by executives with unrivaled experience operating large-scale entertainment tours.

Visit www.HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information.

About LJVM Coliseum

Owned and operated by Wake Forest University Athletics, the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has served as the home for Wake Forest Basketball for over 25 years. The LJVM Coliseum also serves as an asset to the entire Winston-Salem community, hosting a variety of events from concerts and performances to conventions, graduations, and meetings.

The facility’s flexible design offers a variety of seating and stage options to efficiently accommodate many types of performances. In addition to the main arena, the LJVM Coliseum also features spaces that can be booked for meetings or other special events.

About Raycom-Legacy Content Company

Raycom-Legacy Content Company is a large-scale event operation, promotion, television production, licensing, media and public relations firm. The company owns and operates Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, a nationwide Monster Truck tour visiting more than 20 markets in 2019, its inaugural year. Raycom Legacy Content Company is a partnership between Raycom Sports – a leading independent sports marketing, event management and production firm – and Legacy Motorsports Events – which was co-founded by entertainment and motorsports executives Ken Hudgens, Tim Murray, Eric Cole and Bob Boggess. The company is based on Charlotte, N.C.

About Mattel, Inc.

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price® and Thomas & Friends®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com<www.mattel.com>.

*Hot Wheels Basic Cars Assortment is the number one selling toy in the world based on units sold according to NPD.

