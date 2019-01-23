Homicide – Summit Avenue

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 23, 2019) – On 01/23/19 at 8:40 pm, the Greensboro Police Department responded to 703 Summit Avenue Apt 5, to assist the Greensboro Fire Department with an active structure fire. During operations, the Greensboro Fire Department located a subject inside of the structure. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.

