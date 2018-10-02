Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance in solving the homicide of Hassan Elgaali – August 12, 2018

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in solving the homicide of Hassan Elgaali.

Hassan Elgaali (20), who went by the stage name Neffo, was shot and killed on Sunday, August 12, 2018 around 1:00 AM just after performing at a house party at 3446 Randleman Rd. Another victim was also shot at the event, but was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information, photographs, or videos from the event, especially those who were, at any time, at the event on Randleman Rd to contact Detective Wiley (336) 641-5773 or to call Crime Stoppers.

