Homicide Manslaughter Melisa Rae 05 25 2022

Homicide – Manslaughter

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2022) – On May 17, 2022, at 3:42 p.m., officers responded to 1529 Lovett Street on a cardiac call for service. An infant was located and determined to be unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services transported the infant to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

On May 25, 2022, suspect, Melisa Rae, 27, of Greensboro, North Carolina has been charged with Child Neglect Causing Serious Injury and Manslaughter.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

