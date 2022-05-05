Homicide 05 05 2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Police Investigating Homicide on West Gate City Blvd

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2022) – On April 29, 2022, Greensboro Police responded to the 2700 Blk of West Gate City Blvd in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival two subjects were located with gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. On May 5, 2022, one of the subjects passed away. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been idenitifed as Jay Mario Isley, 40, of Greensboro.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

