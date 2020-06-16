(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Urgent: Stop the City from Delaying Justice for Marcus Smith

Hi,

Thank you so much for joining *over 5,000 of your neighbors* in signing on

to the demands of Greensboro Rising in defense of Black life.

Marcus Smith was an unarmed, Black man experiencing homelessness who the

Greensboro Police Department hogtied and killed on September 8th, 2018,

using a rip-hobble device that went against their own guidelines.

We’re reaching out to you because we learned some disturbing and enraging

news: Greensboro’s City Attorney has made a request of the Judge in the

case of Marcus Smith to delay discovery – where lawyers comb through

evidence and talk to the cops, EMTs, and everyone involved *- **for an

entire year. *

They don’t want the findings to happen now when the national spotlight is

on policing and police violence against Black people. They want to keep

this quiet and hope that the discovery happens after the protests have died

down, so they won’t be held accountable.

*Action steps:*

1.

*Write a letter to Mayor Vaughan and your city council members,* to

demand that they tell the city attorney to with the motion the request to

delay the start of discovery for the Marcus Smith case, because justice

delayed is justice denied. Send them an email!

You can customize it as well.

You can customize it as well.

2.

*Call the mayor and your city council members and keep those calls

coming.* Ask them to tell the city attorney to rescind the request to

delay discovery, because the Smith family has been waiting for almost two

years for justice and accountability from the Greensboro Police Department

the murder of their son. Click here

for the contact information for your city council members. Don't know who

for the contact information for your city council members. Don’t know who

your city council members are? Click here

to find out.

to find out.

NANCY VAUGHAN (Mayor)

PHONE: 336-373-2396

YVONNE J. JOHNSON (Mayor Pro Tem)

PHONE: 336-255-3060

MARIKAY ABUZUAITER (At Large)

PHONE: 336-601-0286

MICHELLE KENNEDY (At Large)

PHONE: 336-202-8421

SHARON HIGHTOWER (District 1)

PHONE: 336-317-4953

GOLDIE F. WELLS (District 2)

PHONE: 336-317-4590

JUSTIN OUTLING (District 3)

PHONE: 336-373-2396

NANCY HOFFMANN (District 4)

PHONE: 336-255-1306

TAMMI THURM (District 5)

PHONE: 336-601-0435

Last, but certainly not least, join Greensboro Rising in packing the

virtual room at the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC)

on Thursday, June 18 at 6pm. To attend, you need an invitation from the

city. You can get this information at this event.

You can get this information at this event.

www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/greensboro-criminal-justice-advisory-commission?fbclid=IwAR3MF16CzzhOJzbl6QRO8CY1G-t2dZrFKBUljYYzuxKdMy_zHQgoGPac6lc

<u1584542.ct.sendgrid.net/ss/c/atcYNHk4Eh2YdGnwBh-YDJzYWwj1Pr3qxoBrOGMyin6qpE-LphyYDo0qrCMFd6TEiM1O4f2lPr3Ll09Iw5XNGWLL09Af27owDiOplxiQm7mQyh-ueNsGRh_8kAYeAo5pLSTrDdwhaRy9qhwdNUGgtAlLtDtirLVFfzwYTEU…>

With love and gratitude,

Greensboro Rising

P.S.

*When you call your Council person, say* *”I’m reaching out to you because

I am enraged and saddened to hear that Greensboro’s City Attorney has made

a motion to the judge to delay discovery in the Marcus Smith case.*

*Please order the city attorney to withdraw his motion because justice

delayed is justice denied. The Smith family has been waiting for almost two

years for justice from the Greensboro Police Department for the murder of

their son.”*

*If they say they can’t talk about this case, call BS! **They CAN talk

about this case. They just don’t want to lose the case, and have to pay the

Smith family restitution.*

*If they say they can’t tell the City Attorney what to do, call BS!* *City

Council DOES have the power to order the City Attorney to withdraw this

request. The City Attorney is one of two employees who works directly for

City Council (the other being the City Manager).*

*If they say that they don’t know that the police were at fault, call BS!* *The

State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide. If his death

was a homicide, the Greensboro Police Department murdered him. City Council

knows this.*

*If they try to make you feel small for not knowing some minutia of how

their job works, or the case, call BS!* *It’s their responsibility to know

the ins and outs of their job, not yours. Just repeat that you stand firm

in your demand that they direct the City Attorney to withdraw the request

to delay discovery, and know that thousands of people in Greensboro stand

with you.*



