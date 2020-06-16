(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Urgent: Stop the City from Delaying Justice for Marcus Smith

Hi,
Thank you so much for joining *over 5,000 of your neighbors* in signing on
to the demands of Greensboro Rising in defense of Black life.
Marcus Smith was an unarmed, Black man experiencing homelessness who the
Greensboro Police Department hogtied and killed on September 8th, 2018,
using a rip-hobble device that went against their own guidelines.
We’re reaching out to you because we learned some disturbing and enraging
news: Greensboro’s City Attorney has made a request of the Judge in the
case of Marcus Smith to delay discovery – where lawyers comb through
evidence and talk to the cops, EMTs, and everyone involved *- **for an
entire year. *
They don’t want the findings to happen now when the national spotlight is
on policing and police violence against Black people. They want to keep
this quiet and hope that the discovery happens after the protests have died
down, so they won’t be held accountable.
*Action steps:*
1.
*Write a letter to Mayor Vaughan and your city council members,* to
demand that they tell the city attorney to with the motion the request to
delay the start of discovery for the Marcus Smith case, because justice
delayed is justice denied. Send them an email!
<u1584542.ct.sendgrid.net/ss/c/P8Elou2Rvc0qoMPEUZrMXcOpy_XqN4R2ZGjoK-5zZnmStJ3nX8RpDAkYg8gHnApq-GUQL6XBIl-NgwhRBdAauWL61K9aBwQeUD24fYGsoygwOhafmLG1UFwWGdqlDggJrvP_MVdpX_3vUQjONXDbFTzOObcJnFlmSIj4Ah6…>
You can customize it as well.
2.
*Call the mayor and your city council members and keep those calls
coming.* Ask them to tell the city attorney to rescind the request to
delay discovery, because the Smith family has been waiting for almost two
years for justice and accountability from the Greensboro Police Department
the murder of their son. Click here
<u1584542.ct.sendgrid.net/ss/c/atcYNHk4Eh2YdGnwBh-YDJzYWwj1Pr3qxoBrOGMyin5Vu2SHMo_3iezPOppU6wNedaTcAMaFKvvU6-yNPTstkubIz4JuXKpIepfg05hKdVNvMKMQJWRd7qKd0P0nSDQcegptHrkqveE7qcQvu411v8wY84uMJZBvYsNCUak…>
for the contact information for your city council members. Don’t know who
your city council members are? Click here
<u1584542.ct.sendgrid.net/ss/c/Vy6JPR5ceATG4ccRJwxEi3XaI61gWzTjXLzRJtzYA2WlaA3FpYqkOZoa7HvsZxRfWteK5kYw2myyvQBdcKbS3KuRqf5gKR_yQj2dY9BOzBx7op0NJj5esltddFLwwK7WjU6HTwMlCHFDup5W5oDFWOEPt4abFiILMDq25jF…>
to find out.
NANCY VAUGHAN (Mayor)
PHONE: 336-373-2396
YVONNE J. JOHNSON (Mayor Pro Tem)
PHONE: 336-255-3060
MARIKAY ABUZUAITER (At Large)
PHONE: 336-601-0286
MICHELLE KENNEDY (At Large)
PHONE: 336-202-8421
SHARON HIGHTOWER (District 1)
PHONE: 336-317-4953
GOLDIE F. WELLS (District 2)
PHONE: 336-317-4590
JUSTIN OUTLING (District 3)
PHONE: 336-373-2396
NANCY HOFFMANN (District 4)
PHONE: 336-255-1306
TAMMI THURM (District 5)
PHONE: 336-601-0435
Last, but certainly not least, join Greensboro Rising in packing the
virtual room at the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC)
on Thursday, June 18 at 6pm. To attend, you need an invitation from the
city. You can get this information at this event.
<u1584542.ct.sendgrid.net/ss/c/atcYNHk4Eh2YdGnwBh-YDJzYWwj1Pr3qxoBrOGMyin6qpE-LphyYDo0qrCMFd6TEiM1O4f2lPr3Ll09Iw5XNGWLL09Af27owDiOplxiQm7mQyh-ueNsGRh_8kAYeAo5pLSTrDdwhaRy9qhwdNUGgtNPY9frSTyq16MXK9UL…>
www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/legislative/greensboro-criminal-justice-advisory-commission?fbclid=IwAR3MF16CzzhOJzbl6QRO8CY1G-t2dZrFKBUljYYzuxKdMy_zHQgoGPac6lc
<u1584542.ct.sendgrid.net/ss/c/atcYNHk4Eh2YdGnwBh-YDJzYWwj1Pr3qxoBrOGMyin6qpE-LphyYDo0qrCMFd6TEiM1O4f2lPr3Ll09Iw5XNGWLL09Af27owDiOplxiQm7mQyh-ueNsGRh_8kAYeAo5pLSTrDdwhaRy9qhwdNUGgtAlLtDtirLVFfzwYTEU…>
With love and gratitude,
Greensboro Rising
P.S.
*When you call your Council person, say* *”I’m reaching out to you because
I am enraged and saddened to hear that Greensboro’s City Attorney has made
a motion to the judge to delay discovery in the Marcus Smith case.*
*Please order the city attorney to withdraw his motion because justice
delayed is justice denied. The Smith family has been waiting for almost two
years for justice from the Greensboro Police Department for the murder of
their son.”*
*If they say they can’t talk about this case, call BS! **They CAN talk
about this case. They just don’t want to lose the case, and have to pay the
Smith family restitution.*
*If they say they can’t tell the City Attorney what to do, call BS!* *City
Council DOES have the power to order the City Attorney to withdraw this
request. The City Attorney is one of two employees who works directly for
City Council (the other being the City Manager).*
*If they say that they don’t know that the police were at fault, call BS!* *The
State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide. If his death
was a homicide, the Greensboro Police Department murdered him. City Council
knows this.*
*If they try to make you feel small for not knowing some minutia of how
their job works, or the case, call BS!* *It’s their responsibility to know
the ins and outs of their job, not yours. Just repeat that you stand firm
in your demand that they direct the City Attorney to withdraw the request
to delay discovery, and know that thousands of people in Greensboro stand
with you.*
