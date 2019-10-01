(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Update: Graham Holt’s disciplinary hearing on hold until Supreme Court Reviews Gag Order

Thanks to all who came out yesterday to support attorney Graham Holt. The

judge and panel of attorneys decided to continue the hearing until the

North Carolina Supreme Court could review Judge Bray’s unconstitutional gag

order. We’ll update as things progress.

www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/greensboro-attorney-s-disciplinary-hearing-on-hold-until-n-c/article_7cf9cbe1-9f09-5084-87fc-02dd65719ec6.html

Greensboro attorney’s disciplinary hearing on hold until N.C. Supreme Court

weighs in on gag order against city in 2016 arrest

By Danielle Battaglia danielle.battaglia@greensboro.com

16 hrs ago

[image: Attorney Graham Holt]

Holt

Richard M. Barron/News & Record

*GREENSBORO —* Two lawyers instructed to help decide whether a Greensboro

attorney violated a court order said Monday they don’t feel they can make

that decision without a N.C. Supreme Court ruling.

Greensboro attorney Graham Holt was ordered to a disciplinary hearing

Monday afternoon after Superior Court Judge Susan Bray found him in

violation of a 2018 gag order that prevented the public discussion of video

footage captured by officers’ body-worn cameras during a 2016 arrest of

Zared Jones and his three friends.

Bray said Holt violated her gag order in August when he sent an email to

Greensboro City Council members detailing the footage and urging them to

watch it for themselves. But Holt sent that email through the city’s open

data website that then published the email for public consumption.

State law prohibits the release of body-worn camera footage by police

departments without a judge’s order. In this case, Bray allowed Jones, his

attorney Holt, the Police Community Review Board and the Greensboro City

Council to view the footage, but banned public discussion of the videos

Holt said because of Bray’s order he never thought the email would be

published to the site, but it was, just three days after the N.C. Court of

Appeals upheld the gag order.

The Greensboro City Council is now appealing the Court of Appeals findings

to the N.C. Supreme Court, arguing that the gag order violates their First

Amendment rights.

But the review committee, made up of Attorney Don Carter and former N.C.

Court of Appeals Judge Wendy Enochs, said it didn’t believe it could make a

decision about Holt’s actions until the Supreme Court upholds or voids the

gag order.

“How do we punish someone for something that’s not valid?” Carter asked.

Carter told Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour that they wanted Holt’s

hearing to be placed on hold until the Supreme Court makes its decision.

They acknowledge that decision could still be a year away. Baddour granted

that request.

In the meantime, the judge used the afternoon to discuss procedural matters

including whether Bray could be called as a witness for the disciplinary

hearing — she can — and how the review committee would operate.

Everyone agreed that they were unsure of the committee’s role.

The attorneys agreed that the committee would sit through the hearing, be

allowed to ask questions and then, within 10 days, make a recommendation to

Baddour about whether Holt violated the gag order.

When the gag order was put in place, Holt was representing Jones, who along

with his three friends, were arrested outside a downtown nightclub.

Jones said the police harassed him and his friends, escalating tension and

leading to their arrests. All the public has seen of the incident was a

1-minute, 45-second video of the arrests posted to YouTube, a social media

site. Zoe T is credited with posting the video, but it’s unclear who that

exactly is.

City Council members have refused to watch the video because of the gag

order.

Contact Danielle Battaglia at

336-373-4476 and follow

@dbattagliaNR on Twitter.

newsletter.

Contact Danielle Battaglia at

336-373-4476 and follow

@dbattagliaNR on Twitter.