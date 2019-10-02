(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Update: Attorney Graham Holt hearing on Hold

*#JusticeforMarcusSmith*
Dear friends and supporters,
We wanted to update you on the case of Graham Holt, the local attorney
representing the family of Marcus Deon Smith. His disciplinary hearing is
on hold, pending a review by the North Carolina Supreme Court regarding
Judge Bray’s unconstitutional gag order, which he is accused of violating.
An earlier posted article wrongly stated that Judge Bray made the
determination that Graham Holt violated the gag order. This is patently
false. Judge Bray stated Graham Holt *may have *violated her order, but it
is up to the superior court, which Judge Allen Baddour presides over, to
determine whether Att. Holt violated the order. More importantly, however,
Att. Holt has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence – that he had no
intention to, nor did he, violate Judge Bray’s order.
This case is somewhat convoluted, but it is important and we hope you will
pay attention to it as it develops. Judge Bray’s gag order is a blatant
assault on democratic self-government and the First Amendment. At the crux
of the matter, we know that unless public officials can speak with their
constituents about instances of police misconduct and violence, we have no
hope for holding our public officials accountable.
After the gag order was recently upheld in a court of appeals decision, the
City of Greensboro wrote a wonderful motion in support of the NC Supreme
Court reviewing the gag order, wherein the City’s lawyers make a great
argument for why Judge Bray’s gag order should be struck down. On page 27
of the city’s motion, they state,
“The Court of Appeals opinion is particularly problematic because it
prevents elected officials from speaking about matters of public concern
for which they are responsible. The footage here was created by City
employees and is maintained by a City department. Yet the Court of Appeals
opinion prevents City Council members from speaking about that footage. In
turn, that limitation prevents the people from exercising their
constitutional right to regulate the internal government and police.
Body-worn cameras were designed to provide answers for the public. The
Court of Appeals opinion has simply created more questions.”
*We will update you all as Attorney Graham Holt’s case moves forward. We
hope that the Supreme Court strikes down this unreasonable gag order and
that the disciplinary proceedings be vacated.*
For now, here is a short article about the case from local journalist Ian
McDowell.
yesweekly.com/graham-holt-hearing-on-hold/?fbclid=IwAR0wgqTd2OyrFaoj_qdzrcsjlZcSA4wrsg5AaBnE6aDlPybNLbJWNx6J1vY
October 2, 2019
No action against Greensboro attorney until North Carolina supreme court
rules on gag order
“How do we punish somebody for something that’s not valid?”
So asked attorney Don Carter on Monday, Sept. 30, at what had been
scheduled as a hearing on whether attorney Graham Holt violated a gag
order. Carter is a member of a panel appointed by Guilford County Superior
Court Judge Susan Bray, who initiated this disciplinary proceeding after
Holt wrote an email urging the Greensboro City Council to watch videos of a
2016 incident involving four African-American men and five Greensboro
Police Department officers.
Graham Holt photo by Harvey Robinson
Last January
<yesweekly.com/attorney-facing-censure-praised-by-naacp-clergy/>,
Judge Bray ruled that Graham Holt and his then-client, Zared Jones, could
view GPD body camera footage, but only if they signed a pledge of
confidentiality. Bray also ruled that the mayor and city council could also
view the videos, but were subject to a similar restriction against
discussing what they saw. Due to this restriction, the mayor and council
declined to view the videos. The city appealed the gag order, but the state
Court of Appeals upheld it earlier this summer.
On Aug. 9, Graham Holt sent a mass email to the mayor and council via the
open data portal on the city website. In it, he urged them to view the
videos, which he alleged depicted GPD officers engaging in racial
profiling, perjury and police brutality.
City attorney Chuck Watts notified Judge Bray
<yesweekly.com/city-attorney-mayor-respond-to-graham-holt-censure/>
that
Holt had sent this email to the city, and discussed with her whether or not
the city could publicly release it. The possibility of an order to seal the
email was discussed, but the city advised their attorney not to enter into
any such agreement and released Holt’s email to the public. On Aug. 27,
Judge Bray initiated disciplinary action against Holt. In her motion, she
wrote that Holt, “may have acted with impropriety calculated to bring
contempt upon the administration of justice.” No disciplinary action has
been initiated against the city.
On Sep. 11, attorneys for the City of Greensboro asked the North Carolina
Supreme Court to lift Judge Bray’s gag order
<yesweekly.com/greensboro-asks-n-c-supreme-court-to-lift-gag-order/>.
Due to the filing of that appeal, when Holt appeared before Superior Court
Judge Allen Baddour on Monday, Sept. 30, no actual hearing took place.
Baddour is the judge who will ultimately rule on whether or not Holt
violated the gag order. The advisory panel, which consists of Carter and
former district court judge Wendy Enochs, will make recommendations to
Baddour before he renders his decision, but Baddour will not be bound by
those recommendations. Bray had originally also appointed Brookes Pierce
attorney Kearns Davis to the panel, but Davis recused himself.
At Monday’s proceeding, Robert O’Hale, the Greensboro attorney defending
Holt in this proceeding, asked for a stay until the N.C. Supreme Court
rules on the city’s appeal to overturn Judge Bray’s gag order. He stated
that, should the gag order be overturned, the entire matter could be moot.
O’Hale explained this argument by stating that his client should not be
censured for violating an order found unlawful by the state supreme court.
This was the potential dilemma panel member Carter addressed when he
hypothetically asked “How do we punish somebody for something that’s not
valid?”
Special prosecuting attorney Walter “Kirk” Burton disputed this claim by
stating that Holt was not part of the city’s appeal of the gag order, but
acknowledged that a reversal of that gag order could impact any sanctions
brought against Holt. Both the defense and prosecution stated they were
unaware of any existing case law that specifically addresses these issues,
which Judge Baddour called “uncharted territory.” Baddour stated that some
rough analogies may exist, such as rulings that “a person who resists an
unlawful arrest is not guilty of resisting arrest.”
Monday’s proceeding began with all parties expressing confusion as to the
role of the panel appointed by Judge Bray, with Judge Baddour calling the
panel “a new beast to me.” After discussion, it was decided that, while the
panel would be able to question witnesses directly, they were there in an
advisory rather than investigative capacity. Ultimately, all agreed that
they “should not proceed in a substantive hearing” until after the state
supreme court rules on the city’s appeal. It was also agreed that Judge
Bray, city attorney Watts, and GPD attorney Amiel Rossabi could all
potentially be called as witnesses when the hearing does take place.
“But that could be a year from now,” said Judge Baddour, who stated that he
will retain jurisdiction over the case.