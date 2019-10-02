(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Update: Attorney Graham Holt hearing on Hold

*#JusticeforMarcusSmith*

Dear friends and supporters,

We wanted to update you on the case of Graham Holt, the local attorney

representing the family of Marcus Deon Smith. His disciplinary hearing is

on hold, pending a review by the North Carolina Supreme Court regarding

Judge Bray’s unconstitutional gag order, which he is accused of violating.

An earlier posted article wrongly stated that Judge Bray made the

determination that Graham Holt violated the gag order. This is patently

false. Judge Bray stated Graham Holt *may have *violated her order, but it

is up to the superior court, which Judge Allen Baddour presides over, to

determine whether Att. Holt violated the order. More importantly, however,

Att. Holt has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence – that he had no

intention to, nor did he, violate Judge Bray’s order.

This case is somewhat convoluted, but it is important and we hope you will

pay attention to it as it develops. Judge Bray’s gag order is a blatant

assault on democratic self-government and the First Amendment. At the crux

of the matter, we know that unless public officials can speak with their

constituents about instances of police misconduct and violence, we have no

hope for holding our public officials accountable.

After the gag order was recently upheld in a court of appeals decision, the

City of Greensboro wrote a wonderful motion in support of the NC Supreme

Court reviewing the gag order, wherein the City’s lawyers make a great

argument for why Judge Bray’s gag order should be struck down. On page 27

of the city’s motion, they state,

“The Court of Appeals opinion is particularly problematic because it

prevents elected officials from speaking about matters of public concern

for which they are responsible. The footage here was created by City

employees and is maintained by a City department. Yet the Court of Appeals

opinion prevents City Council members from speaking about that footage. In

turn, that limitation prevents the people from exercising their

constitutional right to regulate the internal government and police.

Body-worn cameras were designed to provide answers for the public. The

Court of Appeals opinion has simply created more questions.”

*We will update you all as Attorney Graham Holt’s case moves forward. We

hope that the Supreme Court strikes down this unreasonable gag order and

that the disciplinary proceedings be vacated.*

For now, here is a short article about the case from local journalist Ian

McDowell.

Graham Holt hearing on hold

October 2, 2019

No action against Greensboro attorney until North Carolina supreme court

rules on gag order

“How do we punish somebody for something that’s not valid?”

So asked attorney Don Carter on Monday, Sept. 30, at what had been

scheduled as a hearing on whether attorney Graham Holt violated a gag

order. Carter is a member of a panel appointed by Guilford County Superior

Court Judge Susan Bray, who initiated this disciplinary proceeding after

Holt wrote an email urging the Greensboro City Council to watch videos of a

2016 incident involving four African-American men and five Greensboro

Police Department officers.

Graham Holt photo by Harvey Robinson

Last January

<yesweekly.com/attorney-facing-censure-praised-by-naacp-clergy/>,

Judge Bray ruled that Graham Holt and his then-client, Zared Jones, could

view GPD body camera footage, but only if they signed a pledge of

confidentiality. Bray also ruled that the mayor and city council could also

view the videos, but were subject to a similar restriction against

discussing what they saw. Due to this restriction, the mayor and council

declined to view the videos. The city appealed the gag order, but the state

Court of Appeals upheld it earlier this summer.

On Aug. 9, Graham Holt sent a mass email to the mayor and council via the

open data portal on the city website. In it, he urged them to view the

videos, which he alleged depicted GPD officers engaging in racial

profiling, perjury and police brutality.

City attorney Chuck Watts notified Judge Bray

<yesweekly.com/city-attorney-mayor-respond-to-graham-holt-censure/>

that

Holt had sent this email to the city, and discussed with her whether or not

the city could publicly release it. The possibility of an order to seal the

email was discussed, but the city advised their attorney not to enter into

any such agreement and released Holt’s email to the public. On Aug. 27,

Judge Bray initiated disciplinary action against Holt. In her motion, she

wrote that Holt, “may have acted with impropriety calculated to bring

contempt upon the administration of justice.” No disciplinary action has

been initiated against the city.

On Sep. 11, attorneys for the City of Greensboro asked the North Carolina

Supreme Court to lift Judge Bray’s gag order

<yesweekly.com/greensboro-asks-n-c-supreme-court-to-lift-gag-order/>.

Due to the filing of that appeal, when Holt appeared before Superior Court

Judge Allen Baddour on Monday, Sept. 30, no actual hearing took place.

Baddour is the judge who will ultimately rule on whether or not Holt

violated the gag order. The advisory panel, which consists of Carter and

former district court judge Wendy Enochs, will make recommendations to

Baddour before he renders his decision, but Baddour will not be bound by

those recommendations. Bray had originally also appointed Brookes Pierce

attorney Kearns Davis to the panel, but Davis recused himself.

At Monday’s proceeding, Robert O’Hale, the Greensboro attorney defending

Holt in this proceeding, asked for a stay until the N.C. Supreme Court

rules on the city’s appeal to overturn Judge Bray’s gag order. He stated

that, should the gag order be overturned, the entire matter could be moot.

O’Hale explained this argument by stating that his client should not be

censured for violating an order found unlawful by the state supreme court.

This was the potential dilemma panel member Carter addressed when he

hypothetically asked “How do we punish somebody for something that’s not

valid?”

Special prosecuting attorney Walter “Kirk” Burton disputed this claim by

stating that Holt was not part of the city’s appeal of the gag order, but

acknowledged that a reversal of that gag order could impact any sanctions

brought against Holt. Both the defense and prosecution stated they were

unaware of any existing case law that specifically addresses these issues,

which Judge Baddour called “uncharted territory.” Baddour stated that some

rough analogies may exist, such as rulings that “a person who resists an

unlawful arrest is not guilty of resisting arrest.”

Monday’s proceeding began with all parties expressing confusion as to the

role of the panel appointed by Judge Bray, with Judge Baddour calling the

panel “a new beast to me.” After discussion, it was decided that, while the

panel would be able to question witnesses directly, they were there in an

advisory rather than investigative capacity. Ultimately, all agreed that

they “should not proceed in a substantive hearing” until after the state

supreme court rules on the city’s appeal. It was also agreed that Judge

Bray, city attorney Watts, and GPD attorney Amiel Rossabi could all

potentially be called as witnesses when the hearing does take place.

“But that could be a year from now,” said Judge Baddour, who stated that he

will retain jurisdiction over the case.