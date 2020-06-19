(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) The Lying City Attorney Should be Fired #JusticeforMarcusSmith

Dear Supporters of the Smith Family’s Fight for Justice,

Please watch and share this video regarding how our City Attorney, Chuck

Watts, knowingly lied to Greensboro City Council about litigation in the

Marcus Smith case.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEaPO3_Yez0

Then – Please read the below article from Yes! Weekly regarding his lying

to the City Council. As you will read, he acts entirely unprofessionally

and belligerently.

This week, organizers with Greensboro Rising, The Justice for Marcus Smith

Coalition, The Democratic Party of Guilford County and Beloved Community

Center have called on the City of Greensboro to withdraw a motion to stay

(delay) the Marcus Smith Case, and after City Attorney publicly lied about

the case to the Greensboro City Council, to hold the City Attorney

accountable and fire him.

Not only has City Attorney Chuck Watts knowingly lied to the City Council,

but he has also gone out of his way to disparage, discredit and try to

intimidate local organizers and advocates, and suggested that Black

preachers and Black organizers are being “Pimped” out by a retired civil

rights attorney – as if Black leadership in Greensboro was too stupid to

think or act on their own.

If any of this convinces you too that Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts

should be fired, and that the City Council should do what is right and

fight for Justice for Marcus Smith, feel free to email your council here:

www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/e-mail-city-council

Also – please read, sign and share Greensboro Rising’s demands regarding

Defunding and Changing the Culture of Police in Greensboro:

bit.ly/gsorising-demands

<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2Fgsorising-demands%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR02JdowLDCWiNElVcYCmYY2VlwWI32hZq8fpX49sTr_RuHquKruM8gE_dg&h=AT0MU_sB47mAWszoiZeDUQrog-NBq_rNz5C8nU90ZPtmEyZk6ozR5XJEz4…[0]=AT1qNNsj0m_g546Om-hSK3kj_1xu7OFAIWGIgOJyaS3lO_1L_72cpeHGjYiWUidv4IrrgRcz8aqAV8gqvjh33Sps6_-GCQTKDZ4saDc0SOetEXeFOZ4koXj164jz39y058wAb47ngQzR61PjuI8zIaxR1I3qMlmB6OZNRvU3Esomi_N70goDVms87w>

Also – Read the Democratic Party’s resolution supporting Greensboro Rising

and #JusticeforMarcusSmith here:

www.guilforddems.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Resolution-on-Police-Accountability.pdf?mc_cid=dab66ac93a&mc_eid=b93720b03d

<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guilforddems.org%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F06%2FResolution-on-Police-Accountability.pdf%3Fmc_cid%3Ddab66ac93a%26mc_eid%3Db93720b03d%26fbclid%3DIwAR23T…[0]=AT1qNNsj0m_g546Om-hSK3kj_1xu7OFAIWGIgOJyaS3lO_1L_72cpeHGjYiWUidv4IrrgRcz8aqAV8gqvjh33Sps6_-GCQTKDZ4saDc0SOetEXeFOZ4koXj164jz39y058wAb47ngQzR61PjuI8zIaxR1I3qMlmB6OZNRvU3Esomi_N70goDVms87w>.

Peace,

#JusticeforMarcusSmith

www.yesweekly.com/news/greensboro-city-attorney-they-re-being-pimped-as-clergy-activists-call-for-his-firing/article_97230d5a-b244-11ea-85ad-fb1068d153c0.html?fbclid=IwAR1i4_0l6sDoBDIA7tPRdmD2zmVrk…

Greensboro City Attorney: ‘They’re being pimped,’ as clergy, activists call

for his firing

Ian McDowell

– Jun 19, 2020 Updated 19 min ago

– 0

<www.yesweekly.com/news/greensboro-city-attorney-they-re-being-pimped-as-clergy-activists-call-for-his-firing/article_97230d5a-b244-11ea-85ad-fb1068d153c0.html#comments>

– 14 min to read

[image: Greensboro City Attorney: ‘They’re being pimped,’ as clergy,

activists call for his firing]

At a press conference held yesterday morning in Greensboro’s Governmental

Plaza, clergy and activists demanded the firing of City Attorney Chuck

Watts, whom they alleged made false statements at Greensboro City Council

meeting on June 16. They also alleged that Watts made not only false but

defamatory statements in a Wednesday email to Betsy Fox, Chair of the

Guilford County Democratic Party.

The press conference was organized and hosted by Rev. Nelson Johnson and

Rev. Wesley Morris of the Beloved Community Center of Greensboro. Other

speakers calling for Watts’s termination included Byron Gladden, Chair of

Minority Affairs at NC 6th District Democrats; Greensboro Rising organizers

Irving Allen, Kiera Hereford and Casey Thomas; and retired Civil Rights

attorney Lewis Pitts Jr.

Pitts, the sole white speaker, has been frequently denounced by Watts, and

was the subject of several incorrect statements in Watts’s email to Fox.

As they all have done on previous occasions, the seven speakers also

denounced the response of Greensboro’s mayor and city council to the fatal

hogtying of Marcus Deon Smith

<www.yesweekly.com/news/hogtying-homicide-and-humanity-doj-document-warns-about-restraint-that-killed-marcus-deon-smith/article_68589c92-6a97-5ce5-b562-c25f9e6a1abd.html>

by

Greensboro police officers during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival. To

date, none of those officers have been fired or disciplined.

Last year, attorneys for Smith’s parents filed a Federal Civil Rights suit

against the City of Greensboro, eight GPD officers and two EMTs. In that

lawsuit, the city and officers are defended by the Greensboro-based firm

Turning Point Litigation / Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell PLLC. According

to information released in compliance with a public records request, the

City has paid that firm $213,038 as of May 16, 2020.

On June 12, the Defense entered a motion to delay the start of discovery.

Discovery is a pre-trial procedure in which each party to a lawsuit can

obtain evidence from the other party by methods including depositions.

Plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Officer of Chicago has

stated that he and his colleagues intend to deposition former Greensboro

Police Chief Wayne Scott, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, City Manager David Parrish

and others in order to determine not only the facts of Smith’s death, but

whether Greensboro Police Department training procedures (or lack thereof)

were a factor in that death, and if city or police officials attempted a

cover-up.

The Defense’s June 12 joint motion cited another ongoing court case in

which Mary Smith, mother of Marcus Smith, allegedly acknowledged that her

late son might have one or more children. The Defense’s joint motion asked

for the discovery process to be delayed until the paternity of those

children can be determined.

At a previous press conference hosted by the Beloved Community Center on

the morning of June 16, every speaker called for the Greensboro City

Council to “stop delaying” and come to terms with the Smith family. These

speakers included Gladden and GCDP Second Vice Chair Adrienne Spinner.

At the Tuesday press conference, Gladden stated that the GCDP had recently

passed a resolution calling for the City of Greensboro “to publicly atone

for the homicide of Marcus Deon Smith, adequately compensate his family,

and hold the presiding officers and their supervisors accountable.” Spinner

stated that she was there on behalf of the CGDP “to stand with the Smith

Family, Greensboro Rising, and the Beloved Community Center in solidarity,

as we demand an end to the continuous stalling taking place regarding

justice for Marcus Smith’s death.”

Near the end of Tuesday night’s council meeting, Mayor Vaughan asked Watts

to bring council up to date on the litigation, including “a stay that may

have been filed by your office or by our attorneys.”

Watts stated that “there is no stay being requested, no stay whatsoever.”

Watts described the motion entered by the Defense as a request to delay

only the start of the discovery process, whereas “a stay would stop all

litigation processes.” After describing the paternity issue, Watts

concluded by stating “we are not asking for a stay” and that “we don’t

expect the delay that we’ve asked for to delay the date of trial.”

Despite Watts’s claim that “no stay” had been requested, the June 12

request by the Defense is titled DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION TO TEMPORARILY

STAY THE START OF DISCOVERY.

<www.yesweekly.com/defendant-joint-motion-to-temporarily-stay-discovery/pdf_671cba88-b16e-11ea-9d9b-db40e9b827f4.html?fbclid=IwAR3OBq-rOggJoSPn79kohYj1mnXC9zo4DeReOiaQ-Rl2q27yUM5bRIuA1LA>

According to Cornell Law School,

<www.law.cornell.edu/wex/stay_of_proceedings#:~:text=A%20ruling%20by%20a%20court,proceedings%20in%20the%20court%20below.>

a

stay is a “ruling by a court to stop or suspend a proceeding or trial

temporarily or indefinitely.” By this definition, the June 12 motion is

indeed a stay, even though it is requesting a delay in an individual

proceeding (the discovery process), rather than the entire trial.

On Tuesday night, I emailed Watts and asked him why he had stated, “there

is no stay” when that very term was used in the title of the motion he

described. On June 17, he sent the following response:

*“Typically, a ‘stay’ and the way that this term was generally being used

by Mr. Pitts and his crew was that the litigation generally would be

stopped such that no civil litigation activity would be going on. As I said

last night, all we were asking for was a delay of the start of the

discovery period.”*

He also denied any claims “that our goal was to delay the completion

litigation and any ultimate payment to the plaintiffs as much as a year,”

which he described as “the fundamental point of the protesters” and “the

fundamental untruth.”

His email further stated:

*“We have agreed to a one-year discovery period but we could reduce that by

the time it takes the plaintiffs team to figure out who are the real

parties in interest. While we did not know that there were children, the

parents did and continued to pursue the case as though they [the parents]

were the next of kin. Now they have acknowledged that there may be as many

as three children.”*

On Wednesday, *YES! Weekly* acquired the email Watts sent to the GCDC chair

with the subject line: *“Is the Democratic Party part of Mr. Pitts

litigation team?”*

In that email, he wrote,

*“I was shocked to see the party participating in a ‘press conference’ put

on yesterday by Lewis Pitts where lies were spread in connection with a

matter in the litigation process. Was that participation approved in the

regular way?”*

Watts stated that, *“Mr. Pitts’ efforts to make this civil litigation

matter into a public cause and to fan legitimate flames of discontent in

the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s murder is deplorable. And it would be

different if it was all about finding a just outcome, but it’s not. He has

but one goal in mind and it’s not justice. I would hope that the Democratic

Party would not participate in his efforts to take advantage of the

terrible murder of Mr. George Floyd and the legitimate protests that have

ensued. The unfortunate death of Mr. Marcus Smith was totally different

from what happened to Mr. Floyd and both cases deserve to each be addressed

on their own merits.”*

This letter is only of several statements in which the city attorney has

made accusations about Pitts. On June 18, I texted Watts and asked why he

described a press conference organized and hosted by two Black clergy as

“put on” by Pitts. I also asked why he referred to the “Lewis Pitts

litigation team” when Pitts cannot litigate anything, having resigned from

the North Carolina Bar in 2014 in order to speak freely about what Pitts

has described as the “legal system’s corruption and tacit support of white

supremacy.”

That evening, Watts texted back and we discussed these questions in a phone

call.

“You asked me why I thought Lewis Pitts was behind this,” Watts said.

“Well, he’s been at the forefront of everything. He’s before council all

the time, talking about this issue, this litigation. In one of the articles

that’s been written about this, he was named as the lead attorney here in

Greensboro, and he’s not an attorney.”

I am unaware of the article he mentioned, describing Pitts as an attorney

in the Smith litigation. It is not published by *YES! Weekly*, *Triad City

Beat* or the *News & Record. **YES! Weekly* has accurately described Pitts

as co-lead attorney in a 1985 civil suit that found the only liability to

date from the 1979 Greensboro Massacre.

I asked Watts if he was aware that this week’s two press conferences, like

many others at which Pitts has spoken, were actually organized and hosted

by Black ministers and activists, and if he was familiar with the Rev.

Johnson’s activism against police brutality, which goes back to the 1960s.

Watts said that he is still new to Greensboro, being hired as the city

attorney in May 2019.

“I don’t know all the players involved, but it’s clear to me that [Pitts]

is the leading force behind the stuff.”

Watts expressed his concern over what he described as “the ethical” issue

of Pitts’ involvement in the protests.

“He’s also playing the role of a lawyer, and he’s not a barred attorney.

So, it creates a lot of angst on my part that he’s in the middle of it, and

I’d just like his role to be clarified.”

I told Watts, who is Black, that his remarks could be interpreted as

stating prominent Black clergy were holding these press conferences at the

behest of a retired white attorney.

“I think they’re being pimped!” replied Watts with agitation. “That’s my

view of it.”

He also stated that “all the deceit and duplicity” is on “the whole other

side.”

“All I’m trying to do is make sure the city’s money is not paid to the

wrong party, if it’s to be paid at all. With respect to the discovery

process, if we start discovery today, and we don’t know who the real party

of interest is— it’s a whole different game plan. Two or three months

later, we find out it’s some kid, the process gets restarted. Why should we

do that so that they have three months of basically run time on the year

clock that we agreed upon, that they can do all the discovery that they

want to do. They know who we are, and everything they’re looking at is

public. Their job is nowhere near as challenging as ours. They shouldn’t

get a three-month head start on it. That’s all we were arguing for. There

was no intent to delay the ultimate conclusion of this litigation.”

Plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago

gave *YES!

Weekly* the following response to Watts’s statements.

*”Mr. Watts is not even the city’s lawyer in the Smith case. The City is

paying the Mullins/Duncan firm $300 an hour to defend the case. Who, and

under what authority was this assignment, which has already cost the City

more than 250,000 dollars, made? Did he? **It is beyond disgraceful that a

high-ranking City official is falsely and maliciously calling Mary Smith

and her lawyers liars, blaming them for the City’s attempt to delay justice

and thereby demonizing and re-traumatizing Mary Smith with his slanderous

remarks. Does he speak for Mayor Vaughan and the City Council?*

*This distraction is an attempt to shift the public discourse from the

City’s desperate attempt to avoid answering for the brutal hogtying of

Marcus Smith and the official coverup that followed while thousands are in

the streets demanding Justice for Black lives and Marcus Smith. I do agree

with Mr. Watts that the City’s job in continuing the coverup and defending

the indefensible is very challenging.*

*His rambling discussion about the probate proceedings shows a profound

ignorance of how the issue of heirship and the distribution of money will

be managed, issues that in no way will be affected by the hogtying case

going forward now. **Similarly laughable is his assertion that all of the

evidence is public. In fact, it is secreted in the files and memories of

the city and its witnesses. Is he willing to make all of that evidence

public?”*

The court document PLAINTIFFS’ RESPONSE TO DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION TO STAY

DISCOVERY

<www.yesweekly.com/plaintiff-response-to-motion-to-stay-discovery/pdf_2c0e96f0-b16e-11ea-abd5-37b8c01d6163.html?fbclid=IwAR1o5A6kEaFOX9_U4FPcwrpurf4cXb2sOqmGSUIhh_cAN4goL3fA-zG6FfQ>

can be found on *YES! Weekly’s* website.