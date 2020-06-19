(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) The Lying City Attorney Should be Fired #JusticeforMarcusSmith

Dear Supporters of the Smith Family’s Fight for Justice,
Please watch and share this video regarding how our City Attorney, Chuck
Watts, knowingly lied to Greensboro City Council about litigation in the
Marcus Smith case.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEaPO3_Yez0
Then – Please read the below article from Yes! Weekly regarding his lying
to the City Council. As you will read, he acts entirely unprofessionally
and belligerently.
This week, organizers with Greensboro Rising, The Justice for Marcus Smith
Coalition, The Democratic Party of Guilford County and Beloved Community
Center have called on the City of Greensboro to withdraw a motion to stay
(delay) the Marcus Smith Case, and after City Attorney publicly lied about
the case to the Greensboro City Council, to hold the City Attorney
accountable and fire him.
Not only has City Attorney Chuck Watts knowingly lied to the City Council,
but he has also gone out of his way to disparage, discredit and try to
intimidate local organizers and advocates, and suggested that Black
preachers and Black organizers are being “Pimped” out by a retired civil
rights attorney – as if Black leadership in Greensboro was too stupid to
think or act on their own.
If any of this convinces you too that Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts
should be fired, and that the City Council should do what is right and
fight for Justice for Marcus Smith, feel free to email your council here:
www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/e-mail-city-council
Also – please read, sign and share Greensboro Rising’s demands regarding
Defunding and Changing the Culture of Police in Greensboro:
bit.ly/gsorising-demands
Also – Read the Democratic Party’s resolution supporting Greensboro Rising
and #JusticeforMarcusSmith here:
www.guilforddems.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Resolution-on-Police-Accountability.pdf?mc_cid=dab66ac93a&mc_eid=b93720b03d
Peace,
#JusticeforMarcusSmith
Greensboro City Attorney: ‘They’re being pimped,’ as clergy, activists call
for his firing
Ian McDowell
– Jun 19, 2020 Updated 19 min ago
At a press conference held yesterday morning in Greensboro’s Governmental
Plaza, clergy and activists demanded the firing of City Attorney Chuck
Watts, whom they alleged made false statements at Greensboro City Council
meeting on June 16. They also alleged that Watts made not only false but
defamatory statements in a Wednesday email to Betsy Fox, Chair of the
Guilford County Democratic Party.
The press conference was organized and hosted by Rev. Nelson Johnson and
Rev. Wesley Morris of the Beloved Community Center of Greensboro. Other
speakers calling for Watts’s termination included Byron Gladden, Chair of
Minority Affairs at NC 6th District Democrats; Greensboro Rising organizers
Irving Allen, Kiera Hereford and Casey Thomas; and retired Civil Rights
attorney Lewis Pitts Jr.
Pitts, the sole white speaker, has been frequently denounced by Watts, and
was the subject of several incorrect statements in Watts’s email to Fox.
As they all have done on previous occasions, the seven speakers also
denounced the response of Greensboro’s mayor and city council to the fatal
hogtying of Marcus Deon Smith
by
Greensboro police officers during the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival. To
date, none of those officers have been fired or disciplined.
Last year, attorneys for Smith’s parents filed a Federal Civil Rights suit
against the City of Greensboro, eight GPD officers and two EMTs. In that
lawsuit, the city and officers are defended by the Greensboro-based firm
Turning Point Litigation / Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell PLLC. According
to information released in compliance with a public records request, the
City has paid that firm $213,038 as of May 16, 2020.
On June 12, the Defense entered a motion to delay the start of discovery.
Discovery is a pre-trial procedure in which each party to a lawsuit can
obtain evidence from the other party by methods including depositions.
Plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Officer of Chicago has
stated that he and his colleagues intend to deposition former Greensboro
Police Chief Wayne Scott, Mayor Nancy Vaughan, City Manager David Parrish
and others in order to determine not only the facts of Smith’s death, but
whether Greensboro Police Department training procedures (or lack thereof)
were a factor in that death, and if city or police officials attempted a
cover-up.
The Defense’s June 12 joint motion cited another ongoing court case in
which Mary Smith, mother of Marcus Smith, allegedly acknowledged that her
late son might have one or more children. The Defense’s joint motion asked
for the discovery process to be delayed until the paternity of those
children can be determined.
At a previous press conference hosted by the Beloved Community Center on
the morning of June 16, every speaker called for the Greensboro City
Council to “stop delaying” and come to terms with the Smith family. These
speakers included Gladden and GCDP Second Vice Chair Adrienne Spinner.
At the Tuesday press conference, Gladden stated that the GCDP had recently
passed a resolution calling for the City of Greensboro “to publicly atone
for the homicide of Marcus Deon Smith, adequately compensate his family,
and hold the presiding officers and their supervisors accountable.” Spinner
stated that she was there on behalf of the CGDP “to stand with the Smith
Family, Greensboro Rising, and the Beloved Community Center in solidarity,
as we demand an end to the continuous stalling taking place regarding
justice for Marcus Smith’s death.”
Near the end of Tuesday night’s council meeting, Mayor Vaughan asked Watts
to bring council up to date on the litigation, including “a stay that may
have been filed by your office or by our attorneys.”
Watts stated that “there is no stay being requested, no stay whatsoever.”
Watts described the motion entered by the Defense as a request to delay
only the start of the discovery process, whereas “a stay would stop all
litigation processes.” After describing the paternity issue, Watts
concluded by stating “we are not asking for a stay” and that “we don’t
expect the delay that we’ve asked for to delay the date of trial.”
Despite Watts’s claim that “no stay” had been requested, the June 12
request by the Defense is titled DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION TO TEMPORARILY
STAY THE START OF DISCOVERY.
According to Cornell Law School,
a
stay is a “ruling by a court to stop or suspend a proceeding or trial
temporarily or indefinitely.” By this definition, the June 12 motion is
indeed a stay, even though it is requesting a delay in an individual
proceeding (the discovery process), rather than the entire trial.
On Tuesday night, I emailed Watts and asked him why he had stated, “there
is no stay” when that very term was used in the title of the motion he
described. On June 17, he sent the following response:
*“Typically, a ‘stay’ and the way that this term was generally being used
by Mr. Pitts and his crew was that the litigation generally would be
stopped such that no civil litigation activity would be going on. As I said
last night, all we were asking for was a delay of the start of the
discovery period.”*
He also denied any claims “that our goal was to delay the completion
litigation and any ultimate payment to the plaintiffs as much as a year,”
which he described as “the fundamental point of the protesters” and “the
fundamental untruth.”
His email further stated:
*“We have agreed to a one-year discovery period but we could reduce that by
the time it takes the plaintiffs team to figure out who are the real
parties in interest. While we did not know that there were children, the
parents did and continued to pursue the case as though they [the parents]
were the next of kin. Now they have acknowledged that there may be as many
as three children.”*
On Wednesday, *YES! Weekly* acquired the email Watts sent to the GCDC chair
with the subject line: *“Is the Democratic Party part of Mr. Pitts
litigation team?”*
In that email, he wrote,
*“I was shocked to see the party participating in a ‘press conference’ put
on yesterday by Lewis Pitts where lies were spread in connection with a
matter in the litigation process. Was that participation approved in the
regular way?”*
Watts stated that, *“Mr. Pitts’ efforts to make this civil litigation
matter into a public cause and to fan legitimate flames of discontent in
the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s murder is deplorable. And it would be
different if it was all about finding a just outcome, but it’s not. He has
but one goal in mind and it’s not justice. I would hope that the Democratic
Party would not participate in his efforts to take advantage of the
terrible murder of Mr. George Floyd and the legitimate protests that have
ensued. The unfortunate death of Mr. Marcus Smith was totally different
from what happened to Mr. Floyd and both cases deserve to each be addressed
on their own merits.”*
This letter is only of several statements in which the city attorney has
made accusations about Pitts. On June 18, I texted Watts and asked why he
described a press conference organized and hosted by two Black clergy as
“put on” by Pitts. I also asked why he referred to the “Lewis Pitts
litigation team” when Pitts cannot litigate anything, having resigned from
the North Carolina Bar in 2014 in order to speak freely about what Pitts
has described as the “legal system’s corruption and tacit support of white
supremacy.”
That evening, Watts texted back and we discussed these questions in a phone
call.
“You asked me why I thought Lewis Pitts was behind this,” Watts said.
“Well, he’s been at the forefront of everything. He’s before council all
the time, talking about this issue, this litigation. In one of the articles
that’s been written about this, he was named as the lead attorney here in
Greensboro, and he’s not an attorney.”
I am unaware of the article he mentioned, describing Pitts as an attorney
in the Smith litigation. It is not published by *YES! Weekly*, *Triad City
Beat* or the *News & Record. **YES! Weekly* has accurately described Pitts
as co-lead attorney in a 1985 civil suit that found the only liability to
date from the 1979 Greensboro Massacre.
I asked Watts if he was aware that this week’s two press conferences, like
many others at which Pitts has spoken, were actually organized and hosted
by Black ministers and activists, and if he was familiar with the Rev.
Johnson’s activism against police brutality, which goes back to the 1960s.
Watts said that he is still new to Greensboro, being hired as the city
attorney in May 2019.
“I don’t know all the players involved, but it’s clear to me that [Pitts]
is the leading force behind the stuff.”
Watts expressed his concern over what he described as “the ethical” issue
of Pitts’ involvement in the protests.
“He’s also playing the role of a lawyer, and he’s not a barred attorney.
So, it creates a lot of angst on my part that he’s in the middle of it, and
I’d just like his role to be clarified.”
I told Watts, who is Black, that his remarks could be interpreted as
stating prominent Black clergy were holding these press conferences at the
behest of a retired white attorney.
“I think they’re being pimped!” replied Watts with agitation. “That’s my
view of it.”
He also stated that “all the deceit and duplicity” is on “the whole other
side.”
“All I’m trying to do is make sure the city’s money is not paid to the
wrong party, if it’s to be paid at all. With respect to the discovery
process, if we start discovery today, and we don’t know who the real party
of interest is— it’s a whole different game plan. Two or three months
later, we find out it’s some kid, the process gets restarted. Why should we
do that so that they have three months of basically run time on the year
clock that we agreed upon, that they can do all the discovery that they
want to do. They know who we are, and everything they’re looking at is
public. Their job is nowhere near as challenging as ours. They shouldn’t
get a three-month head start on it. That’s all we were arguing for. There
was no intent to delay the ultimate conclusion of this litigation.”
Plaintiff attorney Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office of Chicago
gave *YES!
Weekly* the following response to Watts’s statements.
*”Mr. Watts is not even the city’s lawyer in the Smith case. The City is
paying the Mullins/Duncan firm $300 an hour to defend the case. Who, and
under what authority was this assignment, which has already cost the City
more than 250,000 dollars, made? Did he? **It is beyond disgraceful that a
high-ranking City official is falsely and maliciously calling Mary Smith
and her lawyers liars, blaming them for the City’s attempt to delay justice
and thereby demonizing and re-traumatizing Mary Smith with his slanderous
remarks. Does he speak for Mayor Vaughan and the City Council?*
*This distraction is an attempt to shift the public discourse from the
City’s desperate attempt to avoid answering for the brutal hogtying of
Marcus Smith and the official coverup that followed while thousands are in
the streets demanding Justice for Black lives and Marcus Smith. I do agree
with Mr. Watts that the City’s job in continuing the coverup and defending
the indefensible is very challenging.*
*His rambling discussion about the probate proceedings shows a profound
ignorance of how the issue of heirship and the distribution of money will
be managed, issues that in no way will be affected by the hogtying case
going forward now. **Similarly laughable is his assertion that all of the
evidence is public. In fact, it is secreted in the files and memories of
the city and its witnesses. Is he willing to make all of that evidence
public?”*
The court document PLAINTIFFS’ RESPONSE TO DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION TO STAY
DISCOVERY
<www.yesweekly.com/plaintiff-response-to-motion-to-stay-discovery/pdf_2c0e96f0-b16e-11ea-abd5-37b8c01d6163.html?fbclid=IwAR1o5A6kEaFOX9_U4FPcwrpurf4cXb2sOqmGSUIhh_cAN4goL3fA-zG6FfQ>
can be found on *YES! Weekly’s* website.