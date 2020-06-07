(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Statement from People’s Law Office re: Marcus Smith and George Floyd

*#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd#JusticeforBreonnaTaylor#JusticeForMarcusSmith*
Statement from
People’s Law Office,
for the Marcus Smith Legal Team
Flint Taylor
People’s Law Office
www.peopleslawoffice.com
(773) 235-0070
We fully support the protestors naming of Marcus Smith, together with many
other Black victims of police suffocation and asphyxiation, including
George Floyd in Minneapolis, Eric Garner in New York City, and Derek
Williams in Milwaukee, as victims of racist and illegal police violence,
and we call on Mayor Vaughan, the Greensboro Police Chief and the
Greensboro News and Record to emphatically and definitively follow suit. We
also fully support the protestors’ demand for full and complete reparations
for the brutal, inhumane and racist police killing of Marcus Smith,
including a full and public mayoral and police apology that includes an
admission of the GPD’s cover-up of the truth under former Chief Scott, a
public memorial commemorating Marcus Smith, disciplinary action against all
of the City and County officers involved, and an independent criminal
investigation by a Special Prosecutor.
Flint Taylor, People’s Law Office, Chicago, for the Marcus Smith Legal Team
*#JusticeForMarcusSmith*
