(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Statement from People’s Law Office re: Marcus Smith and George Floyd

*#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd#JusticeforBreonnaTaylor#JusticeForMarcusSmith*

Statement from

People’s Law Office,

for the Marcus Smith Legal Team

Flint Taylor

People’s Law Office

www.peopleslawoffice.com

(773) 235-0070

We fully support the protestors naming of Marcus Smith, together with many

other Black victims of police suffocation and asphyxiation, including

George Floyd in Minneapolis, Eric Garner in New York City, and Derek

Williams in Milwaukee, as victims of racist and illegal police violence,

and we call on Mayor Vaughan, the Greensboro Police Chief and the

Greensboro News and Record to emphatically and definitively follow suit. We

also fully support the protestors’ demand for full and complete reparations

for the brutal, inhumane and racist police killing of Marcus Smith,

including a full and public mayoral and police apology that includes an

admission of the GPD’s cover-up of the truth under former Chief Scott, a

public memorial commemorating Marcus Smith, disciplinary action against all

of the City and County officers involved, and an independent criminal

investigation by a Special Prosecutor.

*#JusticeForMarcusSmith*

www.homelessunion.org