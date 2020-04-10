(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Protect our Health and Fix Guilford County’s COVID-19 Response Plan

Hi everyone,
We Just Sent the Following Message to the Guilford County Commissioners and
The Guilford County CoC regarding their misguided plan of (in)action to
address homeless people’s needs during COVID-19. The current response plan
goes against CDC’s guidelines and best practices for public health by
keeping asymptomatic people in overcrowded shelters until they show
symptoms of COVID-19. This is a recipe for COVID-19 rapidly spreading and
overwhelming our healthcare system – and it’s entirely unnecessary. There
is funding available to move people into hotels or permanent housing now
through the Cares Act (Coronavirus relief Act passed March 27th, 2020) –
funding which other communities have used to move people off the streets
and protect public health.
You can read Guilford County’s plan yourself – we’ve attached the power
point to this email. We’ve also included the County Commissioners emails
below because we want you to be able to reach out and tell them what you
think as well.
During these unprecedented, there are resources to get people off the
street and to protect everyone’s health. But we need our elected officials
to lead responsibly.
Thank you,
Dear Guilford County Commissioners and Guilford County CoC COVID-19 Task
Force Members,
I am writing to in regard to Guilford County’s COVID-19 response plan on
behalf of the Homeless Union of Greensboro.
Guilford County’s current plan to assist people experiencing homelessness
during the COVID-19 crisis is misguided, dangerous and needs to be changed
immediately. It is a reactive plan that leaves people in shelters until
they show symptoms of having the coronavirus, and then moves people into
isolation. This is a recipe for the rapid spread of the coronavirus which
will overburden our healthcare system and put our entire community at risk.
Instead, *we must be proactive and move people into housing as soon as
possible – before they are sick.*
The CDC and HUD have told communities to move people out of congregational
living situations before the virus spreads. And Congress included Billions
of Dollars in the Cares Act
<nlchp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-Statement.pdf> (Passed
on March 27th) for communities to do that. Governor Cooper also secured
funding through FEMA
<governor.nc.gov/news/fema-approves-north-carolina-request-stand-shelters-follow-social-distance-guidelines>
to
move vulnerable people into hotels before the disease spreads.* And
furthermore, we know that there are an additional $1.3 Million dollars in
Community Development Block Grant Funding
<nchousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CDBG-CARES-2020.pdf> coming
to Greensboro to help people during the Coronavirus crisis.
With Billions of Dollars in federal funding available, local communities
have no excuse for keeping people experiencing homelessness in unsafe
dormitory style shelters. Other communities, like Conneticut
<www.courant.com/coronavirus/hc-news-coronavirus-homeless-shelter-relocations-20200330-i5mzljkeanduhnxnt74wwkqpmu-story.html>
and Los Angeles
<www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/los-angeles-undergoes-massive-effort-to-get-homeless-into-hotels>
have
set an example by moving thousands of people into housing and hotels before
the disease spread, and we know that if our community leaders chose to
follow suit, we could help stop the spread of COVID19 and protect public
health:
We are demanding that you act quickly.
Sincerely,
Marcus Hyde
For the Homeless Union of Greensboro
Note: *On Yesterday’s Webinar briefing about this plan, where many
questions were left unanswered, it was wrongly stated by a representative
of Guilford County that the FEMA funding secured through Governor Cooper’s
office required individuals to be symptomatic in order for FEMA to
reimburse costs. This is simply false. The Governor’s website states the
funding could be used to assist people in the following circumstances,
which logically would include people experiencing homelessness:
“People needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined
by public health officials, particularly for high-risk groups such as
people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions such as
respiratory illness, compromised immunities or chronic disease. This may
include those whose living situation makes them unable to adhere to social
distancing guidance.”