(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Protect our Health and Fix Guilford County’s COVID-19 Response Plan

Hi everyone,

We Just Sent the Following Message to the Guilford County Commissioners and

The Guilford County CoC regarding their misguided plan of (in)action to

address homeless people’s needs during COVID-19. The current response plan

goes against CDC’s guidelines and best practices for public health by

keeping asymptomatic people in overcrowded shelters until they show

symptoms of COVID-19. This is a recipe for COVID-19 rapidly spreading and

overwhelming our healthcare system – and it’s entirely unnecessary. There

is funding available to move people into hotels or permanent housing now

through the Cares Act (Coronavirus relief Act passed March 27th, 2020) –

funding which other communities have used to move people off the streets

and protect public health.

You can read Guilford County’s plan yourself – we’ve attached the power

point to this email. We’ve also included the County Commissioners emails

below because we want you to be able to reach out and tell them what you

think as well.

During these unprecedented, there are resources to get people off the

street and to protect everyone’s health. But we need our elected officials

to lead responsibly.

Thank you,

Dear Guilford County Commissioners and Guilford County CoC COVID-19 Task

Force Members,

I am writing to in regard to Guilford County’s COVID-19 response plan on

behalf of the Homeless Union of Greensboro.

Guilford County’s current plan to assist people experiencing homelessness

during the COVID-19 crisis is misguided, dangerous and needs to be changed

immediately. It is a reactive plan that leaves people in shelters until

they show symptoms of having the coronavirus, and then moves people into

isolation. This is a recipe for the rapid spread of the coronavirus which

will overburden our healthcare system and put our entire community at risk.

Instead, *we must be proactive and move people into housing as soon as

possible – before they are sick.*

The CDC and HUD have told communities to move people out of congregational

living situations before the virus spreads. And Congress included Billions

of Dollars in the Cares Act

<nlchp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19-Statement.pdf> (Passed

on March 27th) for communities to do that. Governor Cooper also secured

funding through FEMA

<governor.nc.gov/news/fema-approves-north-carolina-request-stand-shelters-follow-social-distance-guidelines>

to

move vulnerable people into hotels before the disease spreads.* And

furthermore, we know that there are an additional $1.3 Million dollars in

Community Development Block Grant Funding

<nchousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/CDBG-CARES-2020.pdf> coming

to Greensboro to help people during the Coronavirus crisis.

With Billions of Dollars in federal funding available, local communities

have no excuse for keeping people experiencing homelessness in unsafe

dormitory style shelters. Other communities, like Conneticut

<www.courant.com/coronavirus/hc-news-coronavirus-homeless-shelter-relocations-20200330-i5mzljkeanduhnxnt74wwkqpmu-story.html>

and Los Angeles

<www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/los-angeles-undergoes-massive-effort-to-get-homeless-into-hotels>

have

set an example by moving thousands of people into housing and hotels before

the disease spread, and we know that if our community leaders chose to

follow suit, we could help stop the spread of COVID19 and protect public

health:

We are demanding that you act quickly.

Sincerely,

Marcus Hyde

For the Homeless Union of Greensboro

Note: *On Yesterday’s Webinar briefing about this plan, where many

questions were left unanswered, it was wrongly stated by a representative

of Guilford County that the FEMA funding secured through Governor Cooper’s

office required individuals to be symptomatic in order for FEMA to

reimburse costs. This is simply false. The Governor’s website states the

funding could be used to assist people in the following circumstances,

which logically would include people experiencing homelessness:

“People needing social distancing as a precautionary measure, as determined

by public health officials, particularly for high-risk groups such as

people over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions such as

respiratory illness, compromised immunities or chronic disease. This may

include those whose living situation makes them unable to adhere to social

distancing guidance.”