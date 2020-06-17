(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Press Release: Marcus Smith Legal Team Addresses to City Attorney Chuck Watt’s Lies

[image: A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated]

*For Immediate Release: *

*Marcus Smith Legal Team Addresses City Attorney Chuck Watts’s Lies to

Council Regarding Motion to Stay*

Statement from

People’s Law Office,

for the Marcus Smith Legal Team

Flint Taylor

People’s Law Office

(773) 235-0070

Re: Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts Statements to Council on June 16,

2020 Regarding the Smith v. City of Greensboro et. all. case

We feel it necessary to address the statement and “correction” made by City

attorney Chuck Watts in which he attempted to deny that the City was

seeking to indefinitely stay discovery in the Marcus Smith hogtying case.

The defendant City of Greensboro and the ten individual Greensboro and

Guilford County defendants filed their JOINT MOTION TO TEMPORARILY STAY THE

START OF DISCOVERY on June 12, 2020. We responded on June 15, asking that

the discovery process begin immediately. On June 16, 2020 all these

defendants filed their REPLY BRIEF IN SUPPORT OF DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION

TO TEMPORARILY STAY THE START OF DISCOVERY. In both of these pleadings they

attempted to blame Mary Smith, who is Marcus Smith’s mother, in a classic

case of blaming the victim, as the main reason for their seeking this

indefinite delay.

On June 17, 2020 at 9 am in a public proceeding before Magistrate Judge Joe

Webster, which was duly recorded and made of public record, the Defendants,

through their counsel Alan Duncan and Gray Wilson, again argued at length

for an indefinite stay of discovery until the question of heirship is

decided in probate court. We argued in our filed response and to the Court

that their position amounted to a “very small tail attempting to wag a very

large dog,” that there is a wealth of information in the City’s files and

within the defendants’ (and their bosses) knowledge, including whether and

how the hogtying itself was covered up by the defendants, the GPD and its

now former Chief, and other Greensboro public officials, and that the delay

was designed to in fact avoid revelation of this damning evidence.

We further argued that the Plaintiff had the right to this information now

rather than in the indefinite future. Defense counsel, while conceding that

the delay could be as long as a year, most disturbingly again repeatedly

blamed Mary Smith for the delay. Chuck Watts and his Deputy were present on

the phone for these arguments that were made by the lawyers retained at

taxpayer expense by the City of Greensboro and Guilford County. Judge

Webster took the Defendants’ motion for a temporary stay under advisement.

-Flint Taylor

You can view Chuck Watts’s statements to counsel during the June 16, 2020

Council Meeting here on the city’s website:

The relevant discussion begins around the 5 Hour 40 Minute Marker.

Here is a shortened clip of Attorney Chuck Watt’s comments:

