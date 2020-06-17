(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Press Release: Marcus Smith Legal Team Addresses to City Attorney Chuck Watt’s Lies

[image: A picture containing drawing Description automatically generated]
*For Immediate Release: *
*Marcus Smith Legal Team Addresses City Attorney Chuck Watts’s Lies to
Council Regarding Motion to Stay*
Statement from
People’s Law Office,
for the Marcus Smith Legal Team
Flint Taylor
People’s Law Office
www.peopleslawoffice.com
(773) 235-0070
Re: Greensboro City Attorney Chuck Watts Statements to Council on June 16,
2020 Regarding the Smith v. City of Greensboro et. all. case
We feel it necessary to address the statement and “correction” made by City
attorney Chuck Watts in which he attempted to deny that the City was
seeking to indefinitely stay discovery in the Marcus Smith hogtying case.
The defendant City of Greensboro and the ten individual Greensboro and
Guilford County defendants filed their JOINT MOTION TO TEMPORARILY STAY THE
START OF DISCOVERY on June 12, 2020. We responded on June 15, asking that
the discovery process begin immediately. On June 16, 2020 all these
defendants filed their REPLY BRIEF IN SUPPORT OF DEFENDANTS’ JOINT MOTION
TO TEMPORARILY STAY THE START OF DISCOVERY. In both of these pleadings they
attempted to blame Mary Smith, who is Marcus Smith’s mother, in a classic
case of blaming the victim, as the main reason for their seeking this
indefinite delay.
On June 17, 2020 at 9 am in a public proceeding before Magistrate Judge Joe
Webster, which was duly recorded and made of public record, the Defendants,
through their counsel Alan Duncan and Gray Wilson, again argued at length
for an indefinite stay of discovery until the question of heirship is
decided in probate court. We argued in our filed response and to the Court
that their position amounted to a “very small tail attempting to wag a very
large dog,” that there is a wealth of information in the City’s files and
within the defendants’ (and their bosses) knowledge, including whether and
how the hogtying itself was covered up by the defendants, the GPD and its
now former Chief, and other Greensboro public officials, and that the delay
was designed to in fact avoid revelation of this damning evidence.
We further argued that the Plaintiff had the right to this information now
rather than in the indefinite future. Defense counsel, while conceding that
the delay could be as long as a year, most disturbingly again repeatedly
blamed Mary Smith for the delay. Chuck Watts and his Deputy were present on
the phone for these arguments that were made by the lawyers retained at
taxpayer expense by the City of Greensboro and Guilford County. Judge
Webster took the Defendants’ motion for a temporary stay under advisement.
-Flint Taylor
You can view Chuck Watts’s statements to counsel during the June 16, 2020
Council Meeting here on the city’s website:
greensboro.granicus.com/player/clip/4241?view_id=2
The relevant discussion begins around the 5 Hour 40 Minute Marker.
Here is a shortened clip of Attorney Chuck Watt’s comments:
https://youtu.be/rEaPO3_Yez0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEaPO3_Yez0