(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Monday Sep 30th – Show up to support Attorney Graham Holt!

[image: Graham Holt Greensboro.jpg]

SHOW UP THIS MONDAY – SEPTEMBER 30TH – AT 2 PM

AT THE GUILFORD COUNTY COUNTY COURTHOUSE

201 SOUTH EUGENE STREET – ROOM 3H

AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR ATTORNEY GRAHAM HOLT

THE ATTORNEY IN THE MARCUS SMITH CASE

*#JUSTICEFORMARCUSSMITH*

As you are probably aware, Attorney Graham Holt, who has represented many

victims of police misconduct – including the Family of Marcus Deon Smith,

and formerly, Zared Jones – is now facing an absurd allegation of

unethical conduct.

Judge Bray filed an order of discipline against Graham Holt for violating

an unconstitutional gag order which she imposed upon him, and the

Greensboro City Council in the Zared Jones case. It is important to note

that the gag order is unconstitutional, that the city of Greensboro is

actually appealing the gag order, that *Graham Holt did not violate the gag

order, *and that the Judge and City of Greensboro chose to set Graham Holt

up!

Attorney Graham Holt wrote a confidential email to the Greensboro City

Council concerning body camera footage which was under a gag order imposed

by Judge Bray – and it was the city who chose to release the email to the

public! This action made by the city (releasing the email to the public)

violated Judge Bray’s order, yet Judge Bray sanctioned Attorney Holt! As

terrible as her order was, Att. Holt did not violate it. He was asking the

City Council to do it’s duty in watching body camera footage that showed

police abusing their power. He was seeking justice, and that is why he was

targeted!

*His hearing is next Monday, Sept. 30th at 2pm at the Guilford County

Courthouse in Superior Court in front of Judge Baddour from Orange County.

The Court room is 3H*

PLEASE ATTEND TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT FOR GRAHAM HOLT!