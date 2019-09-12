(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) #JusticeforMarcusSmith and More

[image: FEATURE-Crowd-1-300×200 by ciara kelley.jpg]

Memorial for Marcus Deon Smith 9/8/2019

Photo by Ciara Kelley/Yes Weekly!

#JusticeforMarcusSmith

We have been busy working to get #JusticeforMarcusSmith, justice for Zared

Jones, for low income tenants and justice for all of us. We want to thank

you all for your ongoing support.

A lot has happened in the last few weeks, and We have had some good

articles covering it too. So here’s a bunch of articles about issues the

Homeless Union has been engaged in.

*#Justiceformarcussmith/Police Accountability*

*Anniversary Event to Celebrate Marcus Deon Smith’s life and call for

Accountability: *

yesweekly.com/anniversary-of-marcus-smiths-death-marked-with-songs-prayers-and-calls-for-justice/

*Truth Out article on the 1 Year anniversary of Marcus Smith’s homicide

killing*

truthout.org/articles/marcus-deon-smith-was-killed-1-year-ago-by-police-his-life-still-matters/

*Marcus Smith’s Family’s Attorney is targeted by activist Judge Bray for

sending a perfectly legal email to Greensboro City Council regarding police

body camera footage they are allowed to view but haven’t. *

*NAACP, Pulpit Forum, Beloved Community Center, and the Homeless Union of

Greensboro stand with and support Att. Graham Holt.*

yesweekly.com/attorney-facing-censure-praised-by-naacp-clergy/?fbclid=IwAR2A3tvsl32eJYk3yw-D78HWizQBjQ5QCAbgr1LqCVCncPIuO0lhb9zuzoI

*City Admits to asking the Judge to release a private email to the public

before the judge decides to discipline Att. Holt for violating her

unconstitutional gag order.*

triad-city-beat.com/graham-holt-accused/

yesweekly.com/city-attorney-mayor-respond-to-graham-holt-censure/?fbclid=IwAR2wYQWqZJRUwT0ueZLvHi5Tu1yuNEa3h8Y1-K6cM7cq295GbfrIElER6eQ

*City of Greensboro appeals Gag order in the Zared Jones case and admits

that the council has an obligation to investigate matters of police

misconduct- The Homeless Union of Greensboro supports this motion*

yesweekly.com/greensboro-asks-n-c-supreme-court-to-lift-gag-order/?fbclid=IwAR0s8V6NYvqBUJfqjJzBZoSXbu_LQ88DGThs_5euCDFmu6wtDOM6_8dSeSM

*Marcus Smith’s Family file response motion to City’s Motion to Dismiss

Marcus Smith Case*

triad-city-beat.com/marcus-smith-anniversary/

www.greensboro.com/news/local_news/marcus-smith-s-family-thanks-community-for-support-after-his/article_2115a480-6334-5457-8b70-2f7793d52c73.html

yesweekly.com/marcus-smith-legal-team-alleges-a-history-of-gpd-misconduct/

*On Housing Issues – House Keys Not Handcuffs!*

The Homeless Union supported local tenants who filed complaints about local

agencies who were abusing clients and running a medicaid scam.

*Local agency loses it’s licence to operate after being found to exploit

clients: *

triad-city-beat.com/state-sanctions-drug-treatment-program-serious-exploitation/?fbclid=IwAR2sI4ewylmBCmh1yltnNS5RV5Z4NSyv17JQS5bWw0CEWNxi_Pd5_Tr4cLA

For Background Information:

triad-city-beat.com/agency-accused-defrauding-medicaid-abusing-clients/

*The Homeless Union is working with the Center for Housing and Community

Studies and the Greensboro Housing Coalition to put on a Tenant Leadership

Academy*

www.wfdd.org/story/tenant-leadership-academy-arms-renters-knowledge

nchousing.org/tenant-leadership-academy-begins-in-triad/

Also, please join us weekly for Mondays for Marcus – 12-1 PM On Washington

Street in front of City Hall (300 W. Washington facing the Police

Department)

[image: Mondays4Marcus.jpeg]