(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Join us this Wednesday for the 2019 Homeless Person’s Memorial Walk

*Join us this Wednesday* as we remember those who died on the streets of

Greensboro without adequate housing and without adequate healthcare.

*The Homeless Person’s memorial starts on Wednesday December 18th at 6PM at

the IRC at 407 Washington Street. There will be a free community meal at

4:30 PM at the IRC and anyone is welcome to attend. *

Below there is a flyer for the 2019 Homeless Person’s Memorial for you to

share, but we also wanted to share some information with you about the

National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day.

The National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day was started in 1990 as a way of

acknowledging and honoring those who died due to complications with

homelessness. Prior to 1990, there were many local actions conducted

throughout the 1980’s, as homelessness first emerged as a national epidemic

due to Nixon/Reagan-Era cuts to public housing.

Mitch Snyder of the Center for Creative Nonviolence in Washington DC used

to carry ashes of person’s who died on the streets to the White House and

hold them up for president Reagan to see. These local movements then spread

to many cities and then in 1990 – nearly a decade into mass homelessness,

with no end in sight for the policies that created mass homelessness – the

first National Homeless Persons Memorial Day was observed. Mitch’s idea,

and the National Coalition for the Homeless, and the National Health Care

for the Homeless Council’s idea has always been to both *honor the dead,

and fight like hell for the living. *

Not only should we honor those in our community who our economic and

housing and healthcare systems have failed, but we should also use this

memorial to recommit ourselves to changing the system that produces so many

unnecessary deaths.

For more info on the Homeless Person’s Memorial Day – click here:

nhchc.org/consumers/events/homeless-persons-memorial-day/

[image: Homeless Memorial flyer 2019.png]