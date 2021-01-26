(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Join us this Saturday for Marcus Deon Smith

[image: 141287607_4380086912008313_6272577493655070616_o.png]
*For Immediate Release*
Greensboro Coalition for Justice
Action Press Release
*Making Music for Marcus: A Birthday Parade to Remember Marcus Smith*
*January 30,2021• Greensboro, NC*
The Greensboro Justice Coalition invites the community to participate in a
celebration of Marcus Deon Smith’s life and birth! Join us at Beloved
Community Center, 417 Arlington Street, at 12:30pm this Saturday, January
30, 2021, for a parade and tribute for Marcus on what would have been his
41st birthday. Marcus Deon Smith was fatally restrained by the Greensboro
Police on September 8, 2018 as he asked for help while experiencing
overwhelming mental circumstances. Smith’s family continues to wait for a
settlement while the Greensboro community continues to pay taxes that go to
defense of the case instead of the justice we seek. Help us hold a true
celebration for Marcus’ birthday: one where we join together as a community
by uplifting his life and demanding justice. Please wear a mask and
practice social distancing!
In addition, the Greensboro Justice Coalition will be holding a series of
virtual rallies in honor of Marcus Smith’s life and our fight for justice.
Join us Thursday, January 28th to begin discussing the legal case regarding
Smith’s death in more detail and discuss further steps. Come participate in
the community effort to attain a settlement for the family and justice for
the community! Please check in with Beloved Community Center’s Facebook
page for more information!
www.facebook.com/belovedcommunitycentergreensboro