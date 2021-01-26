(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Join us this Saturday for Marcus Deon Smith

[image: 141287607_4380086912008313_6272577493655070616_o.png]

*For Immediate Release*

Greensboro Coalition for Justice

Action Press Release

*Making Music for Marcus: A Birthday Parade to Remember Marcus Smith*

*January 30,2021• Greensboro, NC*

The Greensboro Justice Coalition invites the community to participate in a

celebration of Marcus Deon Smith’s life and birth! Join us at Beloved

Community Center, 417 Arlington Street, at 12:30pm this Saturday, January

30, 2021, for a parade and tribute for Marcus on what would have been his

41st birthday. Marcus Deon Smith was fatally restrained by the Greensboro

Police on September 8, 2018 as he asked for help while experiencing

overwhelming mental circumstances. Smith’s family continues to wait for a

settlement while the Greensboro community continues to pay taxes that go to

defense of the case instead of the justice we seek. Help us hold a true

celebration for Marcus’ birthday: one where we join together as a community

by uplifting his life and demanding justice. Please wear a mask and

practice social distancing!

In addition, the Greensboro Justice Coalition will be holding a series of

virtual rallies in honor of Marcus Smith’s life and our fight for justice.

Join us Thursday, January 28th to begin discussing the legal case regarding

Smith’s death in more detail and discuss further steps. Come participate in

the community effort to attain a settlement for the family and justice for

the community! Please check in with Beloved Community Center’s Facebook

page for more information!

www.facebook.com/belovedcommunitycentergreensboro

www.facebook.com/JusticeforMarcusSmith