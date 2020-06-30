(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Join the Smith Family Next Monday for Monday’s for Marcus

[image: Mondays for Marcus flyer.jpg]
Hi all,
Members of the Smith Family will join the #JusticeforMarcusSmith Coalition
next week for our Weekly Mondays for Marcus Rally at 12 Noon on Monday July
6th in front of City Hall 300 W Washington Street, across from the Police
Station.
Join us and help us get #JusticeforMarcusSmith
Note: We ask that everyone bring a face mask and practice good Social
Distancing and follow other public health precautions. Also, if you are
sick please stay home and follow CDC guidelines.
If you are unable to make it in person, please share the hashtag
#JusticeforMarcusSmith and post about the case online.
*#JusticeforMarcusSmith*
[image: family praying.jpg]