(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Join the Smith Family Next Monday for Monday’s for Marcus

[image: Mondays for Marcus flyer.jpg]

Hi all,

Members of the Smith Family will join the #JusticeforMarcusSmith Coalition

next week for our Weekly Mondays for Marcus Rally at 12 Noon on Monday July

6th in front of City Hall 300 W Washington Street, across from the Police

Station.

Join us and help us get #JusticeforMarcusSmith

Note: We ask that everyone bring a face mask and practice good Social

Distancing and follow other public health precautions. Also, if you are

sick please stay home and follow CDC guidelines.

If you are unable to make it in person, please share the hashtag

#JusticeforMarcusSmith and post about the case online.

*#JusticeforMarcusSmith*

[image: family praying.jpg]