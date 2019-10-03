(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Greensboro City Council’s blatant disregard of citizen’s first amendment rights

Hey all,
Please see the article below regarding Mayor Vaughan’s new stipulations for
public forums. According to Mayor Vaughan, city attorney Chuck Watts okay’d
the council’s new rules which run afoul of citizen’s constitutional rights
and the basic principles of democracy – i.e. the right to be meaningfully
represented by your elected officials. Those who believe in justice and
democracy must resist this blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution.
*#JusticeforMarcusSmith *
yesweekly.com/mayor-sets-new-rules-for-public-speakers-at-greensboro-city-council-meetings/
Mayor sets new rules for public speakers at Greensboro City Council meetings
Ian McDowell <yesweekly.com/author/ian-mcdowell/>
October 3, 2019
BREAKING NEWS <yesweekly.com/category/breaking-news/>, Editor’s
picks <yesweekly.com/category/edspicks/>, News
<yesweekly.com/category/news/>
0 Comments
<yesweekly.com/mayor-sets-new-rules-for-public-speakers-at-greensboro-city-council-meetings/#respond>
Views : 302
0
[image: Mayor sets new rules for public speakers at Greensboro City Council
meetings]
<yesweekly.com/mayor-sets-new-rules-for-public-speakers-at-greensboro-city-council-meetings/>
At the Oct. 2 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan
announced a new code of conduct for members of the public speaking to the
council. The mayor said anyone violating these rules might be declared out
of order and asked to leave. The entirety of the document that Vaughan read
aloud is reproduced in the four italicized paragraphs below:
*Comments primarily focused on the performance of particular city employees
will not be entertained in this forum, and be ruled out of order. That does
not mean that we can’t talk about departments and performance of
departments, but we do not want to talk about specific employees. There is
a process for performance reviews, and members of the public are free to
provide any such commentary. For example, to the human resources
department, where that information might be appropriately addressed there.
This council has the ability to hire and fire a very limited set of
employees, and all employees have the right to have their performance
review handled confidentially. So, the place for such commentary would be
the appropriate office of the city staff.*
*Comments primarily focused on matters that are in litigation will not be
entertained in this forum. Litigation occurs in the courts, and I will rule
out of order comments by individuals that appear to be intended to impact
litigation process through public comment during our meetings. This is not
an alternative public forum for promoting any particular citizen’s view of
matters that are being addressed in the court.*
*Comments that seem to be intended to incite unlawful behavior within this
room or outside this room will be deemed out of order. This is a forum for
the council to hear from citizens of Greensboro about matters of concern
that can be addressed by this council.*
*The City of Greensboro is committed to promoting an environment that is
free of discrimination, bias and bullying. Thus, harassment of words, jokes
and actions, or comments based on an individual’s sex, sexual preference,
race, ethnic background, age, religion, physical condition, or other
legally prohibited characteristics will not be tolerated.*
Mayor Nancy Vaughan reading the new rules
The council has previously attempted to impose “civility
<yesweekly.com/greensboro-city-council-considers-enforcing-civility-at-meetings/>”
on members of the public who shout or speak loudly from the audience, but
this is the first time restrictions have been placed on those who sign up
to speak from the podium. For the past year, some of those speakers have
been calling for the resignation or firing of Greensboro Police Chief Wayne
Scott
<yesweekly.com/3-council-members-call-for-independent-investigation-of-death-of-marcus-smith/>
for
not disciplining the officers who fatally hogtied Marcus Deon Smith at the
2018 Folk Festival, and for making public statements that those speakers
have called lies
<yesweekly.com/greensboro-citizens-fact-check-gpd-narrative-of-marcus-smith-death/>
.
The second paragraph of the new rules could be invoked to prohibit speakers
from talking about the federal civil rights lawsuit
<yesweekly.com/family-sues-over-fatal-hogtying-by-gpd/https://yesweekly.com/family-sues-over-fatal-hogtying-by-gpd/>
filed
by Smith’s family. It could also prevent members of the public from
speaking about the gag order a Superior Court judge placed on body camera
videos of a 2016 altercation between Zared Jones, three of his friends, and
five GPD officers downtown, which is now being appealed. And it could
prohibit speaking about the disciplinary proceedings against attorney
Graham Holt, <yesweekly.com/graham-holt-hearing-on-hold/‘> who
wrote an August email to the city council describing the alleged police
misconduct he claimed to have seen on the police body camera videos the
Jones case.
Some of these issues were put to the test on Wednesday night.
Billy Belcher of the Working Class & Homeless Organizing Alliance was
allowed to speak about Smith but told by the mayor to “move on to another
topic” when he introduced the subject of Jones. (Belcher’s entire speech
can be viewed on YouTube
Another member of the Working Class & Homeless Organizing Alliance, Luis
Medina, asked if he was allowed to say Smith’s name, to which the mayor
said yes. Medina then asked if “I’m allowed to say ‘fire chief Scott,’
because you should, and so should you, city manager David Parrish,” whom
Medina described as “hiding in the corner.”
Medina took the city council to task for what he described as laughing at
him, and other speakers then presented a list of demands from his
organization. Although Medina had been ejected for speaking from the
audience at the Aug. 5 meeting, he spoke uninterrupted
Brian Watkins, a regular speaker at council meetings, has repeatedly gone
beyond the accusations of GPD brutality made by others. Watkins has called
for armed intervention when citizens see police misconduct, and for the
formation of “a new Black Panther party.” At a previous meeting
<yesweekly.com/concerns-about-scat-and-gpd-at-greensboro-town-hall/>,
he expressed his intention of resisting any officers called to eject him
but left when Mayor Vaughan asked security to escort him from the building
<yesweekly.com/concerns-about-scat-and-gpd-at-greensboro-town-hall/>
.
When Watkins took the podium on Wednesday, he asked for a copy of the new
rules, which he characterized as “this egregious trampling of our first
amendment rights.”
“I don’t want to say anything illegal,” he said but talked about the need
for “a well-regulated militia to the fix the problems we’re in.”
Another person to criticize both the city council and the new rules was
blogger and activist Ben Holder, who admonished council members to “act
like you care
what he described as paying more attention to their mobile phones than the
people speaking to them. He also criticized them for allegedly saying, “we
thank you for your years of service” to “a city employee” who was “allowed
to retire.” While he made a point of not naming the person he meant, Holder
appeared to be referring to Deputy Chief James Hinson, who recently stepped
down after an employee at a group home run by Hinson was arrested for
sexually assaulting a minor
<www.greensboro.com/news/crime/amid-accusations-at-his-group-home-greensboro-deputy-police-chief/article_9b910f89-48cf-5f45-90f6-7614fe0c2288.html>
.
After the meeting, I asked Mayor Vaughan if the new rules had been voted on
or discussed with other council members.
“No, I just talked to Chuck about that,” said Vaughan, referring to city
attorney Charles Watts. She said that “there’s been a lot of discussion
from the podium about specific city employees and they are not in a
position where they can defend themselves, and it’s really been month after
month where the employees are targeted.”
When asked if she was referring to Chief Scott, Vaughan said, “I am not
speaking about any city employees specifically, but there are multiple
employees where speakers from the floor get up and make certain
allegations. You can mention a city employee, but when you talk about a
city employee doing things, and talk about them in a slanderous way, and
they don’t have the ability to defend themselves, I think that crosses a
line.”
She also referred to the third paragraph of the new rules. “I think when
you advocate violence, it’s irresponsible on our part to let it go out over
the airwaves. I have to have the ability to stop that.”
District 1 Representative Sharon Hightower said after the meeting that she
was not comfortable with the new rules.
“I think it gets into matters of freedom of speech, and I’m a little taken
aback by tonight’s regulation. First, we’ve not had any discussion around
what was being presented, and I was a little shocked as I listened. Are we
targeting certain people who’ve been consistent about talking about certain
individuals, or are we just saying we don’t want to open ourselves up to
personnel issues? But I think there’s nothing wrong with allowing people to
talk about certain issues. This was a forum started to allow people to come
get it off their chest, no matter what it is they’re frustrated about. And
I feel like now we are putting too many constraints on freedom. So, I’m
very concerned and would like to have more discussion about what the
thought processes are. Sometimes you’ve got to say what you think in the
presence of people who elected to serve you.”
Representative At-large Michelle Kennedy, who was not present at the
meeting, later wrote in a text message that the new rules were a surprise
to her, and to several of the council members who were present who were not
present.
Tags : Ben Holder <yesweekly.com/tag/ben-holder/>, Billy Belcher
<yesweekly.com/tag/billy-belcher/>, Black Panther Party
<yesweekly.com/tag/black-panther-party/>, Charles Watts
<yesweekly.com/tag/charles-watts/>, Chief Scott
<yesweekly.com/tag/chief-scott/>, City Attorney
<yesweekly.com/tag/city-attorney/>, city attorney Charles Watts
<yesweekly.com/tag/city-attorney-charles-watts/>, city council
<yesweekly.com/tag/city-council/>, city council meetings
<yesweekly.com/tag/city-council-meetings/>, City Manager
<yesweekly.com/tag/city-manager/>, City Manager David Parrish
<yesweekly.com/tag/city-manager-david-parrish/>, civility
<yesweekly.com/tag/civility/>, David Parrish
<yesweekly.com/tag/david-parrish/>, Deputy Chief James Hinson
<yesweekly.com/tag/deputy-chief-james-hinson/>, District 1
Representative <yesweekly.com/tag/district-1-representative/>, District
1 Representative Sharon Hightower
<yesweekly.com/tag/district-1-representative-sharon-hightower/>, First
amendment <yesweekly.com/tag/first-amendment/>, GPD
<yesweekly.com/tag/gpd/>, Greensboro City Council
<yesweekly.com/tag/greensboro-city-council/>, Greensboro Police
Chief Wayne Scott
<yesweekly.com/tag/greensboro-police-chief-wayne-scott/>, Greensboro
Police Department <yesweekly.com/tag/greensboro-police-department/>
, Luis Medina <yesweekly.com/tag/luis-medina/>, Mayor Nancy Vaughan
<yesweekly.com/tag/mayor-nancy-vaughan/>, Mayor Vaughan
<yesweekly.com/tag/mayor-vaughan/>, meeting
<yesweekly.com/tag/meeting/>, Michelle Kennedy
<yesweekly.com/tag/michelle-kennedy/>, militia
<yesweekly.com/tag/militia/>, Representative At-Large
<yesweekly.com/tag/representative-at-large/>, Representative
At-large Michelle Kennedy
<yesweekly.com/tag/representative-at-large-michelle-kennedy/>, Sharon
Hightower <yesweekly.com/tag/sharon-hightower/>, Working-Class &
Homeless Organizing Alliance
<yesweekly.com/tag/working-class-homeless-organizing-alliance/>