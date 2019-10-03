(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Greensboro City Council’s blatant disregard of citizen’s first amendment rights

Hey all,

Please see the article below regarding Mayor Vaughan’s new stipulations for

public forums. According to Mayor Vaughan, city attorney Chuck Watts okay’d

the council’s new rules which run afoul of citizen’s constitutional rights

and the basic principles of democracy – i.e. the right to be meaningfully

represented by your elected officials. Those who believe in justice and

democracy must resist this blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution.

*#JusticeforMarcusSmith *

At the Oct. 2 meeting of the Greensboro City Council, Mayor Nancy Vaughan

announced a new code of conduct for members of the public speaking to the

council. The mayor said anyone violating these rules might be declared out

of order and asked to leave. The entirety of the document that Vaughan read

aloud is reproduced in the four italicized paragraphs below:

*Comments primarily focused on the performance of particular city employees

will not be entertained in this forum, and be ruled out of order. That does

not mean that we can’t talk about departments and performance of

departments, but we do not want to talk about specific employees. There is

a process for performance reviews, and members of the public are free to

provide any such commentary. For example, to the human resources

department, where that information might be appropriately addressed there.

This council has the ability to hire and fire a very limited set of

employees, and all employees have the right to have their performance

review handled confidentially. So, the place for such commentary would be

the appropriate office of the city staff.*

*Comments primarily focused on matters that are in litigation will not be

entertained in this forum. Litigation occurs in the courts, and I will rule

out of order comments by individuals that appear to be intended to impact

litigation process through public comment during our meetings. This is not

an alternative public forum for promoting any particular citizen’s view of

matters that are being addressed in the court.*

*Comments that seem to be intended to incite unlawful behavior within this

room or outside this room will be deemed out of order. This is a forum for

the council to hear from citizens of Greensboro about matters of concern

that can be addressed by this council.*

*The City of Greensboro is committed to promoting an environment that is

free of discrimination, bias and bullying. Thus, harassment of words, jokes

and actions, or comments based on an individual’s sex, sexual preference,

race, ethnic background, age, religion, physical condition, or other

legally prohibited characteristics will not be tolerated.*

Mayor Nancy Vaughan reading the new rules

The council has previously attempted to impose “civility

<yesweekly.com/greensboro-city-council-considers-enforcing-civility-at-meetings/>”

on members of the public who shout or speak loudly from the audience, but

this is the first time restrictions have been placed on those who sign up

to speak from the podium. For the past year, some of those speakers have

been calling for the resignation or firing of Greensboro Police Chief Wayne

Scott

<yesweekly.com/3-council-members-call-for-independent-investigation-of-death-of-marcus-smith/>

for

not disciplining the officers who fatally hogtied Marcus Deon Smith at the

2018 Folk Festival, and for making public statements that those speakers

have called lies

<yesweekly.com/greensboro-citizens-fact-check-gpd-narrative-of-marcus-smith-death/>

.

The second paragraph of the new rules could be invoked to prohibit speakers

from talking about the federal civil rights lawsuit

<yesweekly.com/family-sues-over-fatal-hogtying-by-gpd/https://yesweekly.com/family-sues-over-fatal-hogtying-by-gpd/>

filed

by Smith’s family. It could also prevent members of the public from

speaking about the gag order a Superior Court judge placed on body camera

videos of a 2016 altercation between Zared Jones, three of his friends, and

five GPD officers downtown, which is now being appealed. And it could

prohibit speaking about the disciplinary proceedings against attorney

Graham Holt, <yesweekly.com/graham-holt-hearing-on-hold/‘> who

wrote an August email to the city council describing the alleged police

misconduct he claimed to have seen on the police body camera videos the

Jones case.

Some of these issues were put to the test on Wednesday night.

Billy Belcher of the Working Class & Homeless Organizing Alliance was

allowed to speak about Smith but told by the mayor to “move on to another

topic” when he introduced the subject of Jones. (Belcher’s entire speech

can be viewed on YouTube .)

Another member of the Working Class & Homeless Organizing Alliance, Luis

Medina, asked if he was allowed to say Smith’s name, to which the mayor

said yes. Medina then asked if “I’m allowed to say ‘fire chief Scott,’

because you should, and so should you, city manager David Parrish,” whom

Medina described as “hiding in the corner.”

Medina took the city council to task for what he described as laughing at

him, and other speakers then presented a list of demands from his

organization. Although Medina had been ejected for speaking from the

audience at the Aug. 5 meeting, he spoke uninterrupted

from the podium at this one.

Brian Watkins, a regular speaker at council meetings, has repeatedly gone

beyond the accusations of GPD brutality made by others. Watkins has called

for armed intervention when citizens see police misconduct, and for the

formation of “a new Black Panther party.” At a previous meeting

<yesweekly.com/concerns-about-scat-and-gpd-at-greensboro-town-hall/>,

he expressed his intention of resisting any officers called to eject him

but left when Mayor Vaughan asked security to escort him from the building

<yesweekly.com/concerns-about-scat-and-gpd-at-greensboro-town-hall/>

.

When Watkins took the podium on Wednesday, he asked for a copy of the new

rules, which he characterized as “this egregious trampling of our first

amendment rights.”

“I don’t want to say anything illegal,” he said but talked about the need

for “a well-regulated militia to the fix the problems we’re in.”

Another person to criticize both the city council and the new rules was

blogger and activist Ben Holder, who admonished council members to “act

like you care ” and took them to task for

what he described as paying more attention to their mobile phones than the

people speaking to them. He also criticized them for allegedly saying, “we

thank you for your years of service” to “a city employee” who was “allowed

to retire.” While he made a point of not naming the person he meant, Holder

appeared to be referring to Deputy Chief James Hinson, who recently stepped

down after an employee at a group home run by Hinson was arrested for

sexually assaulting a minor

<www.greensboro.com/news/crime/amid-accusations-at-his-group-home-greensboro-deputy-police-chief/article_9b910f89-48cf-5f45-90f6-7614fe0c2288.html>

.

After the meeting, I asked Mayor Vaughan if the new rules had been voted on

or discussed with other council members.

“No, I just talked to Chuck about that,” said Vaughan, referring to city

attorney Charles Watts. She said that “there’s been a lot of discussion

from the podium about specific city employees and they are not in a

position where they can defend themselves, and it’s really been month after

month where the employees are targeted.”

When asked if she was referring to Chief Scott, Vaughan said, “I am not

speaking about any city employees specifically, but there are multiple

employees where speakers from the floor get up and make certain

allegations. You can mention a city employee, but when you talk about a

city employee doing things, and talk about them in a slanderous way, and

they don’t have the ability to defend themselves, I think that crosses a

line.”

She also referred to the third paragraph of the new rules. “I think when

you advocate violence, it’s irresponsible on our part to let it go out over

the airwaves. I have to have the ability to stop that.”

District 1 Representative Sharon Hightower said after the meeting that she

was not comfortable with the new rules.

“I think it gets into matters of freedom of speech, and I’m a little taken

aback by tonight’s regulation. First, we’ve not had any discussion around

what was being presented, and I was a little shocked as I listened. Are we

targeting certain people who’ve been consistent about talking about certain

individuals, or are we just saying we don’t want to open ourselves up to

personnel issues? But I think there’s nothing wrong with allowing people to

talk about certain issues. This was a forum started to allow people to come

get it off their chest, no matter what it is they’re frustrated about. And

I feel like now we are putting too many constraints on freedom. So, I’m

very concerned and would like to have more discussion about what the

thought processes are. Sometimes you’ve got to say what you think in the

presence of people who elected to serve you.”

Representative At-large Michelle Kennedy, who was not present at the

meeting, later wrote in a text message that the new rules were a surprise

to her, and to several of the council members who were present who were not

present.

