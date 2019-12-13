(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) GPD refuses to identify the manufacturer of fatal restraint

From Yes! Weekly:

GPD refuses to identify the manufacturer of fatal restraint

December 13, 2019

The Greensboro Police Department has refused multiple public information

requests for purchase records of the restraint device eight of its officers

used to fatally hogtie Marcus Deon Smith

during

during

the 2018 North Carolina Folk Festival. An attorney and a law professor

consulted by *YES! Weekly* have stated that this purchase record is a

public document and the GPD has no right to withhold it.

On Dec. 11, responding to the re-opened public information request #9865,

City of Greensboro public records requests administrator Kurt Brenneman

relayed the following statement from the GPD:

*The hobble devices which have been utilized by Greensboro Police officers

were purchased from various manufacturers based on the time the devices

were purchased, availability of the product, and price of product at time

of procurement. Each device is nearly identical regardless of the

manufacturer and each device works in exactly the same way. The products

are shipped in packaging that does not contain manufacturer instructions.

Any further information is not a public record pursuant to N. C. Gen.

132-1.4(a).*

As previously reported,

that

paragraph is identical to the GPD’s first response to request #9865, which

was opened on June 14 and closed by the GPD on July 3.

Shortly after receiving that negative response*, YES! Weekly* reached out

to North Carolina press association attorney Amanda Martin, who stated, “I

think you are entitled to the documents you have requested; I do NOT think

purchase records are records of a criminal investigation.”

Having been advised by Martin, *YES! Weekly* emailed the following to

public records administrator Brenneman on July 8.

“My initial response is that records documenting the purchase of equipment

are not records of a criminal investigation. Even if they were, it is long

established that purchase records do not become confidential just because

they may have been used in a criminal investigation. Before I proceed with

a formal appeal or other recourse, I request clarification on another

possible interpretation of this response. Is the Police Department stating

that they cannot identify the records pertaining to the purchase of that

specific device?”

Two hours later, Brenneman replied: “Thank you for your email. I have

re-opened your public records request #9865 and will find the answer to

your question.”

There was no further communication until Oct. 15, when Brenneman wrote that

the city “is still compiling the responsive records” and apologized for the

delay. Then, on Dec. 11, 180 days after the request was first filed and 156

after it was reopened, Brenneman sent the GPD’s response, the first

paragraph of which was identical to the italicized one above that ends with

“Any further information is not a public record pursuant to N. C. Gen.

132-1.4(a).”

There was also a second paragraph, addressing, or rather, refusing to

address, the requested clarification:

*In response to your follow-up question. “Is the Police Department stating

that they cannot identify the records pertaining to the purchase of that

specific device?” the City of Greensboro Public Records (PIRT) Policy

(attached) does not require the City to do research, analyze data, or

answer written questions*.

*YES! Weekly* was not the only party to request this information. On July

15, activist Hester Petty filed request #10039, stating “I would like to

know the name of the manufacturer of the hobble device used by Officer R.R.

Duncan on September 8, 2018.”

As previously reported

, Robert R.

Duncan is one of the eight officers named in the federal civil rights

lawsuit against them, the City of Greensboro and Guilford County EMS for

Marcus Smith’s death.

The report produced when PIRT#10039 is entered in the City’s public records

request portal

indicates

that a GPD records search was “CLOSED WHILE IN PROGRESS” a day later, on

July 16. However, the request was listed as open until Dec. 12, when

Brenneman sent Petty the following response:

*In response to your public records request #10039 concerning the name of

the manufacturer of the hobble device used by Officer R.R. Duncan on

September 8, 2018, the City of Greensboro denies access to the name of the

manufacturer of the hobble device used by Officer R.R. Duncan on September

8, 2018, pursuant to NCGS 132-1.9, which says, “Except as otherwise

provided in this section, a custodian may deny access to a public record

that is also trial preparation material.”*

When forwarded these statements yesterday, Brooks Fuller, director of the

North Carolina Open Government Coalition and Assistant Professor of

Journalism at Elon School of Law, sharply criticized the city and GPD’s

refusal to release the requested information.

“I concur strongly with Amanda Martin’s assessment of your records

request,” Fuller wrote. “The law enforcement records exemption only applies

to records created ‘for the purpose of attempting to prevent or solve

violations of the law.’ Purchase information does not qualify as a law

enforcement record. It is possible that the records were destroyed, which

could be either negligent or more seriously wrongful under North Carolina

law if the records were destroyed prematurely.”

*YES! Weekly* also asked Fuller about the City’s response to Petty,

specifically the statement that the request was denied “pursuant to NCGS

132-1.9, which says, ‘Except as otherwise provided in this section, a

custodian may deny access to a public record that is also trial preparation

material.’”

“I do not believe they can deny access to this information under this

provision,” Fuller responded. “Trial preparation material includes records

that are created for the purposes of preparing for trial, not records that

may wind up being used as evidence in a trial. This is a misinterpretation

of that provision of the public records law, in my opinion. Also, if they

argue that the record is trial preparation material, the statute requires

that they provide a written justification for that assertion. Merely

classifying the record as trial preparation material is not enough.”

Indeed, § 132-1.9 (b)

states:

states: *If the denial is based on an assertion that the public record is

trial preparation material that was prepared in anticipation of a legal

proceeding that has not commenced, the custodian shall, upon request,

provide a written justification for the assertion that the public record

was prepared in anticipation of a legal proceeding.*

