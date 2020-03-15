(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Demands of the Unhoused Community Regarding COVID-19 Response

*With the spread of COVID-19*, we must remember that our communities’
health is interconnected — it is critical to ensure adequate medical care
and hygiene for every person, especially those who are unhoused. Many
houseless people are immunocompromised or disabled due to the difficulties
of living without shelter. Many are elders. We should resist any further
stigmatization of those living in encampments or shelters and demand they
are provided the resources to prevent infection and further spread of the
virus. We demand that public officials work to ensure the health of both
our unhoused and housed communities.
*Moratorium on encampment sweeps*, closures and vehicle tows. Encampment
sweeps and closures shall be ended due to the necessity for sustained
public health outreach and disease control as has been done in cities such
as San Jose. Sweeps pose a serious health risk as they disrupt consistent
access to services and ability for outreach and health workers to provide
continuous care. These services are critical at this time. Shelters are not
a solution for many people as they pose an increased risk of contracting
illnesses due to close contact with others. Many will choose to stay on the
streets where one can have more space, open air, and better ways to avoid
contact spread of the virus. Forcing people to live in close quarters is
not an acceptable solution.
*Moratorium on evictions.* Halt all eviction processes immediately and put
a moratorium on evictions. Preserving existing housing is necessary as it
allows self-quarantine and prevents more people from ending up on the
street. It is also unsafe for many people, especially those who are elderly
or immunocompromised, to appear in crowded courts in order to defend
against their evictions.
*Moratorium on RV and vehicle tows.* Vehicles house people which allow them
to self-quarantine. No vehicles shall be towed due to unpaid parking
violations or debt collection. Moratorium on arrests for crimes of poverty.
Arrests shall be halted for loitering, camping, criminal trespassing, or
other crimes of poverty.
*Access to health and hygiene.* Regularly maintained bathrooms or portable
toilets and handwashing stations shall be placed in areas accessible to
large unhoused populations and encampments. Hand sanitizer shall be
distributed to unhoused people along with information about avoiding and
preventing COVID-19. Medical care shall be provided on-location for those
who are unable or unwilling to enter hospitals due to substance use or
mental health concerns.
*Access to safe spaces.* Vacant city, state, and county-owned buildings and
other public land shall be utilized immediately in order to provide access
to public health workers, hygiene supplies, garbage pickup, bathrooms,
food, water and other supplies necessary to slow/stop the spread.
*Housing accommodations.* Housing accommodations shall be arranged
immediately for anyone infected who does not have the ability to
self-quarantine, as has been done in the Seattle area. Hotels or other
contained living quarters shall be used for people to quarantine. This
shall include safe parking programs for people who are vehicularly housed.
*Shelters.* Existing conditions and risk of illness are exacerbated by
being forced into close contact with others, including shelters. Staff
shall regularly sanitize and disinfect surfaces to prevent contamination.
Additional space should be made between mats/beds. Individual
accommodations shall be arranged immediately for anyone infected and anyone
who is known to have been exposed to the virus. Those staying in shelters
shall have access to harm reduction tools and shall not be denied service
for any rule violations short of violence. Shelters shall be opened 24/7.
Consider this a wake-up call. Many of these services are necessary to
maintain public health and should continue to be offered until every person
has a stable home.
These demands are adapted from recommendations from health professionals,
outreach workers, and both unhoused and housed advocates and organizers.
www.homelessunion.org
[image: logo small.png]
Note: These demands are the same demands being shared by homeless advocates
in California, Colorado, Oregon and elsewhere organized through the Western
Regional Advocacy Project. Learn More: wraphome.org