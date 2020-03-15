(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Demands of the Unhoused Community Regarding COVID-19 Response

*With the spread of COVID-19*, we must remember that our communities’

health is interconnected — it is critical to ensure adequate medical care

and hygiene for every person, especially those who are unhoused. Many

houseless people are immunocompromised or disabled due to the difficulties

of living without shelter. Many are elders. We should resist any further

stigmatization of those living in encampments or shelters and demand they

are provided the resources to prevent infection and further spread of the

virus. We demand that public officials work to ensure the health of both

our unhoused and housed communities.

*Moratorium on encampment sweeps*, closures and vehicle tows. Encampment

sweeps and closures shall be ended due to the necessity for sustained

public health outreach and disease control as has been done in cities such

as San Jose. Sweeps pose a serious health risk as they disrupt consistent

access to services and ability for outreach and health workers to provide

continuous care. These services are critical at this time. Shelters are not

a solution for many people as they pose an increased risk of contracting

illnesses due to close contact with others. Many will choose to stay on the

streets where one can have more space, open air, and better ways to avoid

contact spread of the virus. Forcing people to live in close quarters is

not an acceptable solution.

*Moratorium on evictions.* Halt all eviction processes immediately and put

a moratorium on evictions. Preserving existing housing is necessary as it

allows self-quarantine and prevents more people from ending up on the

street. It is also unsafe for many people, especially those who are elderly

or immunocompromised, to appear in crowded courts in order to defend

against their evictions.

*Moratorium on RV and vehicle tows.* Vehicles house people which allow them

to self-quarantine. No vehicles shall be towed due to unpaid parking

violations or debt collection. Moratorium on arrests for crimes of poverty.

Arrests shall be halted for loitering, camping, criminal trespassing, or

other crimes of poverty.

*Access to health and hygiene.* Regularly maintained bathrooms or portable

toilets and handwashing stations shall be placed in areas accessible to

large unhoused populations and encampments. Hand sanitizer shall be

distributed to unhoused people along with information about avoiding and

preventing COVID-19. Medical care shall be provided on-location for those

who are unable or unwilling to enter hospitals due to substance use or

mental health concerns.

*Access to safe spaces.* Vacant city, state, and county-owned buildings and

other public land shall be utilized immediately in order to provide access

to public health workers, hygiene supplies, garbage pickup, bathrooms,

food, water and other supplies necessary to slow/stop the spread.

*Housing accommodations.* Housing accommodations shall be arranged

immediately for anyone infected who does not have the ability to

self-quarantine, as has been done in the Seattle area. Hotels or other

contained living quarters shall be used for people to quarantine. This

shall include safe parking programs for people who are vehicularly housed.

*Shelters.* Existing conditions and risk of illness are exacerbated by

being forced into close contact with others, including shelters. Staff

shall regularly sanitize and disinfect surfaces to prevent contamination.

Additional space should be made between mats/beds. Individual

accommodations shall be arranged immediately for anyone infected and anyone

who is known to have been exposed to the virus. Those staying in shelters

shall have access to harm reduction tools and shall not be denied service

for any rule violations short of violence. Shelters shall be opened 24/7.

Consider this a wake-up call. Many of these services are necessary to

maintain public health and should continue to be offered until every person

has a stable home.

These demands are adapted from recommendations from health professionals,

outreach workers, and both unhoused and housed advocates and organizers.

www.homelessunion.org

Note: These demands are the same demands being shared by homeless advocates

in California, Colorado, Oregon and elsewhere organized through the Western

Regional Advocacy Project. Learn More: wraphome.org