(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Attorney Graham Holt has been Set Up #JusticeforMarcusSmith

[image: Graham by sayaka matsuoka.jpg]
Photo taken by Sayaka Matsuoka for Triad City Beat
<triad-city-beat.com/graham-holt-accused/>
*Dear #JusticeforMarcusSmith Supporters,*
Today, City Attorney Chuck Watts released an email he sent to Judge Susan
Bray, who has issued a disciplinary order against Attorney Graham Holt. We
now have proof that Attorney Graham Holt – who represents the Family of
Marcus Deon Smith and has represented many others who have been wronged by
Greensboro Police – has been set up by the city of Greensboro and Judge
Bray.
*This is a clear attack against an attorney who is actively fighting for
victims of police violence and for fair government. *
Thanks to the City’s actions, and an unethical Judge, Attorney Holt will
have to defend himself against a ridiculous charge of violating Judge
Bray’s gag-order concerning the Zared Jones case at the end of this month.
As Chuck Watt’s email shows (it is pasted below), it was he who suggested
to the Judge that Attorney Graham Holt’s email, in his opinion, violated
her gag order. This was purposefully done in order to incriminate a person
who broke no law or order – and who was simply doing his job as an attorney
and private citizen who cares about justice and accountability. Sadly, the
judge took Attorney Watt’s suggestion and issued a disciplinary sanction
against Holt.
*A few things we need to get clear:*
1. *Judge Bray’s gag order is unconstitutional *and the city of Greensboro
is currently appealing the order to the North Carolina Supreme Court
because it goes against all standards of justice and democratic self
government. Please see the attached motion from the city arguing that the
gag order is unconstitutional and bars the city from fulfilling its basic
duties to manage the affairs of the city and handle issues of police
misconduct. in that motion, the city states the following,
““The federal and state constitutions protect the freedom of speech, and
the state constitution gives the people the right to regulate the police.
Elected officials have fundamental speech rights with regard to matters of
public concern, including allegations of police misconduct….”
and
“the people of the State of North Carolina, who “have the inherent, sole,
and exclusive right of regulating the internal government and police
thereof.” N.C. Const. art. I, § 3. Restrictions on an elected official’s
ability to perform her duties implicate the interests of two distinct
parties: the official herself and the people, with their attendant right
“to be meaningfully represented by their elected officials…Citizens in
this State have a right to demand that their elected representatives be
equipped to talk about issues of public concern such as police conduct….
In short, the [gag-order] decision is to shut down the flow of information
that a society (bound by the rule of law) always needs.”
2. *Graham Holt did not violate the unconstitutional gag-order. *Under
Judge Bray’s order, Attorney Graham Holt and the City Council were allowed
to discuss the contents of the Zared Jones Body Cam tapes with one another.
They were simply bound from releasing information about what was on the
tapes to the public. Attorney Graham Holt sent an email to the City Council
and included the word “Confidential” in the subject line – clearly
indicating (as he also explains in his email – see Attorney Graham Holt’s
email below) that he had no intention of violating the unconstitutional
gag-order. Furthermore, Attorney Holt had previously sent the same
description of events to the City Council urging them to view the Body
Camera footage a year ago, and at that time, no disciplinary action was
taken against him.
3. *The city chose to disclose the email to the public. *Attorney Chuck
Watts has admitted that emails sent to the city are not immediately
released to the public, and that the city often pulls emails from public
records and redacts their contents in order to protect sensitive
information. *Watts stated that when emails are sent in through the email
the council portal “the opportunity to review it to make sure there’s not
anything confidential. If there is, it comes out of it, but there has to be
a legal basis for there to be confidentiality” * (see the linked article
below), But according to Chuck Watt’s email, he noticed the confidential
email, notified the judge about the email, and then spoke to the city
council, who directed him to not redact the email but release the email as
a public record.
yesweekly.com/city-attorney-mayor-respond-to-graham-holt-censure/?fbclid=IwAR0F-jw4D2UIpB6VKKUFScz_iPTZGEfWaNwX1sAmOwmHzV5vr_LqJ91mo1k
4. *Judge Bray and the City of Greensboro wanted to punish Attorney Graham
Holt for fighting for his clients*. Attorney Holt has been a steadfast
advocate for people who have been abused and killed by Greensboro Police.
The case in question here has to do with 4 black men who were targeted by
Greensboro Police, and then brutalized, tased and arrested on false
charges, all of which, except one, was later dropped. (see the description
of the footage below in Att. Holt’s email). Attorney Holt is also a part of
the legal team that has filed a federal civil rights case against the City
of Greensboro, Guilford County, 2 Guilford County paramedics 8 Greensboro
police officers for the homicide death of Marcus Smith. it is undeniable
that the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Police Department, who have
had to pay out millions of dollars in discrimination lawsuits over the past
several years, are clearly interested in squelching dissent and punishing
those who speak up on behalf of victims of police violence.
5. *We cannot let the City of Greensboro and Judge Bray get away with this
attack on Attorney Graham Holt and those who raise their voices for justice*.
Please read the emails below, the article about the situation and the
attached motion from the City’s attorneys. The police do not police
themselves, and as a community we must stand up to the pattern and practice
of racist police violence in Greensboro.
*Please call or email your elected officials and tell them to stand up for
Attorney Graham Holt!*
You can email the Greensboro City Council here:
www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/e-mail-city-council
[image: Graham Holt Greensboro.jpg]
Photo Taken By H. Scott Hoffman for the Greensboro News & Record
*Article including Chuck Watts’s comments: *
yesweekly.com/city-attorney-mayor-respond-to-graham-holt-censure/?fbclid=IwAR0F-jw4D2UIpB6VKKUFScz_iPTZGEfWaNwX1sAmOwmHzV5vr_LqJ91mo1k
*More Information on the situation: *
yesweekly.com/attorney-facing-censure-praised-by-naacp-clergy/
*Email from City Attorney Chuck Watts: *
From: Watts, Chuck To: Bray, Susan E. Cc: Amiel Rossabi; Sizemore, Polly;
gholtpllc@gmail.com; Harrell, Andrea; Davis, Rosetta Subject: Re: body worn
camera case Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:48:03 AM
Judge Bray, First, I want to thank you for taking the time to review the
information that I, as an officer of the court, felt compelled to provide
to you. Second, last evening during a closed session with the Greensboro
City Council, I received instruction from the Council that I am not to
enter into any consent order in connection with this matter. They seemed to
believe that it was appropriate for me to provide you with the information
but, beyond that, the City of Greensboro is not involved in Graham Holt’s
petition to the court and certainly not involved in your consideration of
whether Mr. Holt’s actions were in any sense contemptuous or otherwise
voilative [sic] of any professional responsibilities that he may have.
Of course, the Council is an interested spectator in your treatment of this
order given that they are subject to a similar order. With respect to that
order, while I appreciate your suggests, they have now on two separate
occasions chosen to focus upon the appealate [sic] process. I would expect
that to be their approach until that process is exhausted. Also, Council
gave me clear instructions that, unless ordered to do otherwise, I am to
follow our normal procedures regarding the portal disclosure process. I
hope you and the other parties to our meeting yesterday understand their
instructions and why I was not able to anticipate their position regarding
this matter on yesterday. Given the exigencies of time and all the other
matters on yesterday’s Council agenda, I simply had not had time to be in a
place where I could have provided a reasonable forecast of their position
on this matter. I apologize for that.
Respectfully, Chuck Watts Greensboro City Attorney
*Email from Greensboro Attorney Graham Holt to Greensboro City Council
Members, with description of what is on the Zared Jones case Body Worn
Camera Footage:*
FW: [Talk to Council Form] – CONFIDENTIAL Zared Jones
Sent: Friday, August 9, 2019 4:32:56 PM (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US &
Canada)
To: Hightower, Sharon; Vaughan, Nancy (Mayor); Wells, Goldie; Johnson,
Yvonne; Outling, Justin; Abuzuaiter, Marikay; Hoffmann, Nancy; Kennedy,
Michelle; Thurm, Tammi
Subject: [Talk to Council Form] – CONFIDENTIAL Zared Jones
Dear Mayor Vaughan and City Council Members,
While I no longer represent Zared Jones, Clifton Ruffin, Aaron Garrett and
Alfonso Thomas, I encourage you to watch the body worm camera footage of
their unlawful arrests. It is imperative that you watch ALL of the footage
and not an edited version.
And I would like to thank you for appealing Judge Bray’s gag order which
prevents myself, the Mayor Vaughan and members of the City Council from
disclosing or discussing to third parties the police BWC footage. The
recent ruling of the NC Court of Appeals is disturbing and sets a dangerous
precedent. I hope the city plans to appeal to the NC Supreme Court.
As you all know, Judge Bray’s order, while it prevents disclosure or
discussion with third parties about the body worn camera footage of the
incident, the order expressly grants myself, the Mayor and the City Council
permission to watch the footage. I drafted this letter alone and I am not
to asking you to violate Judge Bray’s order nor am I in violation of the
order by delivery of this letter.
On January 29, 2018, I watched about four hours of the footage captured of
the incident. I was not allowed to watch the footage captured when the
officers involved first approached and questioned Zared and his friends
near Cheesecakes by Alex downtown. I was told by Sergeant Flynt this
footage was erased three months after it was captured. This is suspect to
say the least because the City referred to this portion of the footage in
court filings requesting release of the footage. Attorneys for the GPD were
in court for all three hearings before Judge Bray and never alerted the
attorneys or the Court that a crucial portion of the footage we were
arguing about in open court, and which the Judge Bray referenced in various
orders, had been erased.
There is an overwhelming amount of police abuse and constitutional
violations in the footage. Much of the abuse captured is highly methodical
and deliberate. It is your duty to watch this footage and take appropriate
action. In this letter, I have chosen parts of the footage to discuss so
that you will understand the gravity of the situation. But it is your duty
to watch all the footage on your own. All the footage is crucially
important.
On September 10, 2016, Zared Jones, Clifton Ruffin, Aaron Garrett and
Alfonso Thomas were arrested in downtown Greensboro. After the four men
arrived downtown and parked their car, officers approached them on bicycles
and repeatedly asked them what they were doing downtown and where they were
going. The four men objected to the harassment and after some back and
forth they went on their way. The police then followed the four men down
Elm Street to the Boiler Room Bar near Elm Street on West McGee Street.
Alphonso, alarmed that the officers were following them, began recording
the officers on his cell phone. Once the four men reached the Boiler Room,
Alphonso approached the bouncer, Jermain Parson who was working the front
door. On the footage, Alphonso and Jermaine Parson are smiling and shaking
hands and being very friendly with each other. Officer Alverez approaches
Alphonso and says, ‘look, I got you on camera too and your loitering.’
Officer Alvarez then steps back onto West McGee Street and discusses
arresting the men with Officers Flowers. Even though the men have not
broken any laws, the officers agree with each other that ‘these guys are
going to jail tonight’. The footage reveals the officers plotted to arrest
the young men long before the men had done anything but walk through
downtown.
While the officers are waiting outside the Boiler Room and watching the
four men, Zared Jones enters the Boiler Room only to be kicked out shortly
thereafter. Inside the Boiler Room, Zared paid the bartender for a beer but
the bartender refused to serve him. He was carried out by a bouncer after
he asked to speak to a manager. The footage shows Zared being removed from
the Boiler Room by the bouncer and he is calm and non-combative. Zared then
approaches Officer Alverez and asks him for help. Zared tells Alverez that
he was assaulted in the Boiler Room by the staff and that he wants the
police to help him file a complaint with the police. Officer Alverez
ignores Zared’s request and says, ‘you don’t belong in this area’. Needless
to say, this a deeply disturbing response to hear coming from a police
officer. On the footage, Officer Johnson then steps in and asks Zared for
his identification, which Zared promptly provides. Officer Johnson orders
Zared to remain in front of the Boiler Room and to wait for his return from
investigating Zared’s complaint.
While Officer Johnson is walking around with Zared’s ID in his hand
investigating Zared’s complaint, Sergeant Flowers rushes up to the door of
the Boiler Room and rushes back and declares that Zared Jones and his three
friends had all been kicked out of the bar. Sergeant Flowers then orders
the men to leave. Zared explains that he can’t leave because Corporal
Johnson has his I.D. and that he was ordered to remain where he was. While
Zared is explaining, Sergeant Flowers, suddenly and without warning, grabs
Zared by the arm and slams a handcuff down on Zared’s wrist. Aaron,
exasperated by what is happening to Zared, places his hand on top of
Zared’s handcuffed hand and says to Officer Flowers, ‘what are you doing?’
At this moment, Officer Alverez lunges at Aaron with both hands and pushes
him with the full force of his weight. Aaron reacts by turning around
swinging his hand at his unseen attacker. Officer Alverez grabs Aaron and
throws him against a nearby car. Officer Alverez and another officer grab
Aaron by the ankles and pull his feet out from under him. Aaron barley gets
his hands in front of him in time to prevent his face from slamming against
the sidewalk. Aaron then somehow gets up on his feet and starts backing
away from the officers pleading with them to stop. Three of the officers
simultaneously shoot their tasers into his body. He falls to the ground
screaming and shaking in violent fits as the electricity from the tasers
surges through his body. Zared was charged with Second Degree Trespassing
and Intoxicated and Disruptive, both by magistrate’s order sworn to by
Officer Alverez. The charging document says Zared ‘was disruptive in that
the defendant did interfere with passage across a sidewalk.’ But the
footage clearly shows that Zared was ordered by the police to remain in
front of the Boiler Room.
Throughout the encounter, you will see the officers very deliberately
giving contradictory orders to all four men. The officers can be seen and
heard on the footage using contradiction and double speak as tactics
designed to escalate the situation. The goal being to frustrate the young
men to the point that they do something to give the officers an excuse to
arrest them. On the footage, as the officers become more and more agitated,
Aaron (the man who is eventually tased) and Alphonso try multiple times to
get their friends to leave the scene. Every time they try an officer steps
in to stop them from encouraging the others to leave. At one point, Aaron
and Alphonso approach Zared, and not knowing that Officer Johnson had
Zared’s ID, they plead with him to leave but are ordered to stop by Officer
Alverez. The entire time the police are doing all they can to prevent them
from leaving while at the same time telling them they must go and that they
are trespassing. In the footage recorded at the jail, when the officers are
discussing how to fabricate the charges against the men, Officer Alverez
openly says that Aaron Garret was trying to get his friends to leave.
After Zared, Aaron and Alphonso were arrested, officers Alverez and Johnson
stand in the street and discuss what to do about Clifton. Clifton was
across the street and was not present for any of the events leading to the
arrest of his friends. After the others are taken to jail, Alverez looks
across the street at Clifton and says, “he doesn’t even know.’ Meaning,
Clifton didn’t know that his friends had been arrested. Clifton left the
scene earlier and before things escalated. At one point in the footage,
Officer Johnson says he wants to keep an eye on the other guy, meaning
Clifton, who had gone across the street to a different bar. Officer Johnson
can be heard saying, ‘we need to take care of him too.’ After the others
were arrested, Clifton, who had no idea what had happened, can be seen
walking across the street to the Boiler Room hoping to locate his friends.
He stops on the sidewalk at the entrance and speaks with the bouncer
Jermaine Parson. Jermaine Parson greets him and does not call the police
over and he does not ask Clifton to leave. The two men are simply talking
to each other. Nevertheless, Officer Johnson approaches Clifton and starts
questioning him. Clifton barely gets a single sentence out before Officer
Johnson handcuffs him. Clifton, completely confused, begins to take a small
step away from the officers. The Officers then grab Clifton and push him
forward and tell him to stop resisting. Just like with the other three men,
the officers are producing the appearance of resistance so they can make an
arrest. Officer Wright then wraps his arm around Clifton’s neck and
strangles him in a half-nelson choke hold (the same style choke hold which
famously killed Eric Garner in New York City in 2014). Clifton’s body is
completely still while he is being choked and he clearly cannot breathe.
Despite Clifton’s lack of movement or resistance, Officer Wright continues
to choke him as he repeatedly tells Clifton to stop resisting. Just before
he loses consciousness, Officer Wright releases the choke hold and Clifton
is taken to jail. Clifton had no idea what had happened to his friends and
at no point in the evening did he break the law. He was stalked by the
police, strangled and taken to jail for nothing.
Clifton and Zared were both charged with second degree trespass and
intoxicated and disruptive while Alfonso was only charged with second
degree trespass. Aaron was charged with second degree trespass, resist
public officer and assault on a government official. On June 28, 2017,
Aaron went to trial in Guilford County District Court. The second-degree
trespass was dismissed by the Judge at the close of State’s evidence and he
was found not guilty of resist public officer but was found guilty of
assault on government official. After months of court dates, all the
charges filed against Zared, Clifton and Alphonso were dismissed.
All four men were charged with second degree trespassing by magistrate
orders sworn to, respectively, by Officers Alverez, D. M. Harmon, F. T.
Wright and J. M. Chavez. All four documents list Jermaine Parson as the
sole civilian witness and the person who notified the men to leave the
Boiler Room. However, the footage clearly shows that this was fabricated by
the officers. On the footage, Officer Johnson asks the Boiler Room bouncer
Jermaine Parson if he dealt with the men and he answers, ‘no’. But then
just to placate Officer Johnson, Jermaine Parson says, ‘but you can use my
name if you want.’ Throughout the footage, Jermaine Parson is clearly happy
the young men were there and can be seen shaking their hands and he even
has his arm around Alphonso as they joke and laugh together. This display
of comradery can be seen to have occurred after the time the officers
allege that the men, other than Zared, had been kicked out of the bar.
Please watch the entirety of the footage. It is my understanding that the
Police Community Review Board watched an edited version of the footage. It
is imperative that you watch all of the footage and not an edited version.
Every moment of the footage is important. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Graham Holt