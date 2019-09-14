(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) Attorney Graham Holt has been Set Up #JusticeforMarcusSmith

*Stand with Attorney Graham Holt!*

*Dear #JusticeforMarcusSmith Supporters,*

Today, City Attorney Chuck Watts released an email he sent to Judge Susan

Bray, who has issued a disciplinary order against Attorney Graham Holt. We

now have proof that Attorney Graham Holt – who represents the Family of

Marcus Deon Smith and has represented many others who have been wronged by

Greensboro Police – has been set up by the city of Greensboro and Judge

Bray.

*This is a clear attack against an attorney who is actively fighting for

victims of police violence and for fair government. *

Thanks to the City’s actions, and an unethical Judge, Attorney Holt will

have to defend himself against a ridiculous charge of violating Judge

Bray’s gag-order concerning the Zared Jones case at the end of this month.

As Chuck Watt’s email shows (it is pasted below), it was he who suggested

to the Judge that Attorney Graham Holt’s email, in his opinion, violated

her gag order. This was purposefully done in order to incriminate a person

who broke no law or order – and who was simply doing his job as an attorney

and private citizen who cares about justice and accountability. Sadly, the

judge took Attorney Watt’s suggestion and issued a disciplinary sanction

against Holt.

*A few things we need to get clear:*

1. *Judge Bray’s gag order is unconstitutional *and the city of Greensboro

is currently appealing the order to the North Carolina Supreme Court

because it goes against all standards of justice and democratic self

government. Please see the attached motion from the city arguing that the

gag order is unconstitutional and bars the city from fulfilling its basic

duties to manage the affairs of the city and handle issues of police

misconduct. in that motion, the city states the following,

““The federal and state constitutions protect the freedom of speech, and

the state constitution gives the people the right to regulate the police.

Elected officials have fundamental speech rights with regard to matters of

public concern, including allegations of police misconduct….”

and

“the people of the State of North Carolina, who “have the inherent, sole,

and exclusive right of regulating the internal government and police

thereof.” N.C. Const. art. I, § 3. Restrictions on an elected official’s

ability to perform her duties implicate the interests of two distinct

parties: the official herself and the people, with their attendant right

“to be meaningfully represented by their elected officials…Citizens in

this State have a right to demand that their elected representatives be

equipped to talk about issues of public concern such as police conduct….

In short, the [gag-order] decision is to shut down the flow of information

that a society (bound by the rule of law) always needs.”

2. *Graham Holt did not violate the unconstitutional gag-order. *Under

Judge Bray’s order, Attorney Graham Holt and the City Council were allowed

to discuss the contents of the Zared Jones Body Cam tapes with one another.

They were simply bound from releasing information about what was on the

tapes to the public. Attorney Graham Holt sent an email to the City Council

and included the word “Confidential” in the subject line – clearly

indicating (as he also explains in his email – see Attorney Graham Holt’s

email below) that he had no intention of violating the unconstitutional

gag-order. Furthermore, Attorney Holt had previously sent the same

description of events to the City Council urging them to view the Body

Camera footage a year ago, and at that time, no disciplinary action was

taken against him.

3. *The city chose to disclose the email to the public. *Attorney Chuck

Watts has admitted that emails sent to the city are not immediately

released to the public, and that the city often pulls emails from public

records and redacts their contents in order to protect sensitive

information. *Watts stated that when emails are sent in through the email

the council portal “the opportunity to review it to make sure there’s not

anything confidential. If there is, it comes out of it, but there has to be

a legal basis for there to be confidentiality” * (see the linked article

below), But according to Chuck Watt’s email, he noticed the confidential

email, notified the judge about the email, and then spoke to the city

council, who directed him to not redact the email but release the email as

a public record.

yesweekly.com/city-attorney-mayor-respond-to-graham-holt-censure/?fbclid=IwAR0F-jw4D2UIpB6VKKUFScz_iPTZGEfWaNwX1sAmOwmHzV5vr_LqJ91mo1k

4. *Judge Bray and the City of Greensboro wanted to punish Attorney Graham

Holt for fighting for his clients*. Attorney Holt has been a steadfast

advocate for people who have been abused and killed by Greensboro Police.

The case in question here has to do with 4 black men who were targeted by

Greensboro Police, and then brutalized, tased and arrested on false

charges, all of which, except one, was later dropped. (see the description

of the footage below in Att. Holt’s email). Attorney Holt is also a part of

the legal team that has filed a federal civil rights case against the City

of Greensboro, Guilford County, 2 Guilford County paramedics 8 Greensboro

police officers for the homicide death of Marcus Smith. it is undeniable

that the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Police Department, who have

had to pay out millions of dollars in discrimination lawsuits over the past

several years, are clearly interested in squelching dissent and punishing

those who speak up on behalf of victims of police violence.

5. *We cannot let the City of Greensboro and Judge Bray get away with this

attack on Attorney Graham Holt and those who raise their voices for justice*.

Please read the emails below, the article about the situation and the

attached motion from the City’s attorneys. The police do not police

themselves, and as a community we must stand up to the pattern and practice

of racist police violence in Greensboro.

*Please call or email your elected officials and tell them to stand up for

Attorney Graham Holt!*

[image: Graham Holt Greensboro.jpg]

Photo Taken By H. Scott Hoffman for the Greensboro News & Record

*Email from City Attorney Chuck Watts: *

From: Watts, Chuck To: Bray, Susan E. Cc: Amiel Rossabi; Sizemore, Polly;

gholtpllc@gmail.com; Harrell, Andrea; Davis, Rosetta Subject: Re: body worn

camera case Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:48:03 AM

Judge Bray, First, I want to thank you for taking the time to review the

information that I, as an officer of the court, felt compelled to provide

to you. Second, last evening during a closed session with the Greensboro

City Council, I received instruction from the Council that I am not to

enter into any consent order in connection with this matter. They seemed to

believe that it was appropriate for me to provide you with the information

but, beyond that, the City of Greensboro is not involved in Graham Holt’s

petition to the court and certainly not involved in your consideration of

whether Mr. Holt’s actions were in any sense contemptuous or otherwise

voilative [sic] of any professional responsibilities that he may have.

Of course, the Council is an interested spectator in your treatment of this

order given that they are subject to a similar order. With respect to that

order, while I appreciate your suggests, they have now on two separate

occasions chosen to focus upon the appealate [sic] process. I would expect

that to be their approach until that process is exhausted. Also, Council

gave me clear instructions that, unless ordered to do otherwise, I am to

follow our normal procedures regarding the portal disclosure process. I

hope you and the other parties to our meeting yesterday understand their

instructions and why I was not able to anticipate their position regarding

this matter on yesterday. Given the exigencies of time and all the other

matters on yesterday’s Council agenda, I simply had not had time to be in a

place where I could have provided a reasonable forecast of their position

on this matter. I apologize for that.

Respectfully, Chuck Watts Greensboro City Attorney

*Email from Greensboro Attorney Graham Holt to Greensboro City Council

Members, with description of what is on the Zared Jones case Body Worn

Camera Footage:*

FW: [Talk to Council Form] – CONFIDENTIAL Zared Jones

Sent: Friday, August 9, 2019 4:32:56 PM (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US &

Canada)

To: Hightower, Sharon; Vaughan, Nancy (Mayor); Wells, Goldie; Johnson,

Yvonne; Outling, Justin; Abuzuaiter, Marikay; Hoffmann, Nancy; Kennedy,

Michelle; Thurm, Tammi

Subject: [Talk to Council Form] – CONFIDENTIAL Zared Jones

Dear Mayor Vaughan and City Council Members,

While I no longer represent Zared Jones, Clifton Ruffin, Aaron Garrett and

Alfonso Thomas, I encourage you to watch the body worm camera footage of

their unlawful arrests. It is imperative that you watch ALL of the footage

and not an edited version.

And I would like to thank you for appealing Judge Bray’s gag order which

prevents myself, the Mayor Vaughan and members of the City Council from

disclosing or discussing to third parties the police BWC footage. The

recent ruling of the NC Court of Appeals is disturbing and sets a dangerous

precedent. I hope the city plans to appeal to the NC Supreme Court.

As you all know, Judge Bray’s order, while it prevents disclosure or

discussion with third parties about the body worn camera footage of the

incident, the order expressly grants myself, the Mayor and the City Council

permission to watch the footage. I drafted this letter alone and I am not

to asking you to violate Judge Bray’s order nor am I in violation of the

order by delivery of this letter.

On January 29, 2018, I watched about four hours of the footage captured of

the incident. I was not allowed to watch the footage captured when the

officers involved first approached and questioned Zared and his friends

near Cheesecakes by Alex downtown. I was told by Sergeant Flynt this

footage was erased three months after it was captured. This is suspect to

say the least because the City referred to this portion of the footage in

court filings requesting release of the footage. Attorneys for the GPD were

in court for all three hearings before Judge Bray and never alerted the

attorneys or the Court that a crucial portion of the footage we were

arguing about in open court, and which the Judge Bray referenced in various

orders, had been erased.

There is an overwhelming amount of police abuse and constitutional

violations in the footage. Much of the abuse captured is highly methodical

and deliberate. It is your duty to watch this footage and take appropriate

action. In this letter, I have chosen parts of the footage to discuss so

that you will understand the gravity of the situation. But it is your duty

to watch all the footage on your own. All the footage is crucially

important.

On September 10, 2016, Zared Jones, Clifton Ruffin, Aaron Garrett and

Alfonso Thomas were arrested in downtown Greensboro. After the four men

arrived downtown and parked their car, officers approached them on bicycles

and repeatedly asked them what they were doing downtown and where they were

going. The four men objected to the harassment and after some back and

forth they went on their way. The police then followed the four men down

Elm Street to the Boiler Room Bar near Elm Street on West McGee Street.

Alphonso, alarmed that the officers were following them, began recording

the officers on his cell phone. Once the four men reached the Boiler Room,

Alphonso approached the bouncer, Jermain Parson who was working the front

door. On the footage, Alphonso and Jermaine Parson are smiling and shaking

hands and being very friendly with each other. Officer Alverez approaches

Alphonso and says, ‘look, I got you on camera too and your loitering.’

Officer Alvarez then steps back onto West McGee Street and discusses

arresting the men with Officers Flowers. Even though the men have not

broken any laws, the officers agree with each other that ‘these guys are

going to jail tonight’. The footage reveals the officers plotted to arrest

the young men long before the men had done anything but walk through

downtown.

While the officers are waiting outside the Boiler Room and watching the

four men, Zared Jones enters the Boiler Room only to be kicked out shortly

thereafter. Inside the Boiler Room, Zared paid the bartender for a beer but

the bartender refused to serve him. He was carried out by a bouncer after

he asked to speak to a manager. The footage shows Zared being removed from

the Boiler Room by the bouncer and he is calm and non-combative. Zared then

approaches Officer Alverez and asks him for help. Zared tells Alverez that

he was assaulted in the Boiler Room by the staff and that he wants the

police to help him file a complaint with the police. Officer Alverez

ignores Zared’s request and says, ‘you don’t belong in this area’. Needless

to say, this a deeply disturbing response to hear coming from a police

officer. On the footage, Officer Johnson then steps in and asks Zared for

his identification, which Zared promptly provides. Officer Johnson orders

Zared to remain in front of the Boiler Room and to wait for his return from

investigating Zared’s complaint.

While Officer Johnson is walking around with Zared’s ID in his hand

investigating Zared’s complaint, Sergeant Flowers rushes up to the door of

the Boiler Room and rushes back and declares that Zared Jones and his three

friends had all been kicked out of the bar. Sergeant Flowers then orders

the men to leave. Zared explains that he can’t leave because Corporal

Johnson has his I.D. and that he was ordered to remain where he was. While

Zared is explaining, Sergeant Flowers, suddenly and without warning, grabs

Zared by the arm and slams a handcuff down on Zared’s wrist. Aaron,

exasperated by what is happening to Zared, places his hand on top of

Zared’s handcuffed hand and says to Officer Flowers, ‘what are you doing?’

At this moment, Officer Alverez lunges at Aaron with both hands and pushes

him with the full force of his weight. Aaron reacts by turning around

swinging his hand at his unseen attacker. Officer Alverez grabs Aaron and

throws him against a nearby car. Officer Alverez and another officer grab

Aaron by the ankles and pull his feet out from under him. Aaron barley gets

his hands in front of him in time to prevent his face from slamming against

the sidewalk. Aaron then somehow gets up on his feet and starts backing

away from the officers pleading with them to stop. Three of the officers

simultaneously shoot their tasers into his body. He falls to the ground

screaming and shaking in violent fits as the electricity from the tasers

surges through his body. Zared was charged with Second Degree Trespassing

and Intoxicated and Disruptive, both by magistrate’s order sworn to by

Officer Alverez. The charging document says Zared ‘was disruptive in that

the defendant did interfere with passage across a sidewalk.’ But the

footage clearly shows that Zared was ordered by the police to remain in

front of the Boiler Room.

Throughout the encounter, you will see the officers very deliberately

giving contradictory orders to all four men. The officers can be seen and

heard on the footage using contradiction and double speak as tactics

designed to escalate the situation. The goal being to frustrate the young

men to the point that they do something to give the officers an excuse to

arrest them. On the footage, as the officers become more and more agitated,

Aaron (the man who is eventually tased) and Alphonso try multiple times to

get their friends to leave the scene. Every time they try an officer steps

in to stop them from encouraging the others to leave. At one point, Aaron

and Alphonso approach Zared, and not knowing that Officer Johnson had

Zared’s ID, they plead with him to leave but are ordered to stop by Officer

Alverez. The entire time the police are doing all they can to prevent them

from leaving while at the same time telling them they must go and that they

are trespassing. In the footage recorded at the jail, when the officers are

discussing how to fabricate the charges against the men, Officer Alverez

openly says that Aaron Garret was trying to get his friends to leave.

After Zared, Aaron and Alphonso were arrested, officers Alverez and Johnson

stand in the street and discuss what to do about Clifton. Clifton was

across the street and was not present for any of the events leading to the

arrest of his friends. After the others are taken to jail, Alverez looks

across the street at Clifton and says, “he doesn’t even know.’ Meaning,

Clifton didn’t know that his friends had been arrested. Clifton left the

scene earlier and before things escalated. At one point in the footage,

Officer Johnson says he wants to keep an eye on the other guy, meaning

Clifton, who had gone across the street to a different bar. Officer Johnson

can be heard saying, ‘we need to take care of him too.’ After the others

were arrested, Clifton, who had no idea what had happened, can be seen

walking across the street to the Boiler Room hoping to locate his friends.

He stops on the sidewalk at the entrance and speaks with the bouncer

Jermaine Parson. Jermaine Parson greets him and does not call the police

over and he does not ask Clifton to leave. The two men are simply talking

to each other. Nevertheless, Officer Johnson approaches Clifton and starts

questioning him. Clifton barely gets a single sentence out before Officer

Johnson handcuffs him. Clifton, completely confused, begins to take a small

step away from the officers. The Officers then grab Clifton and push him

forward and tell him to stop resisting. Just like with the other three men,

the officers are producing the appearance of resistance so they can make an

arrest. Officer Wright then wraps his arm around Clifton’s neck and

strangles him in a half-nelson choke hold (the same style choke hold which

famously killed Eric Garner in New York City in 2014). Clifton’s body is

completely still while he is being choked and he clearly cannot breathe.

Despite Clifton’s lack of movement or resistance, Officer Wright continues

to choke him as he repeatedly tells Clifton to stop resisting. Just before

he loses consciousness, Officer Wright releases the choke hold and Clifton

is taken to jail. Clifton had no idea what had happened to his friends and

at no point in the evening did he break the law. He was stalked by the

police, strangled and taken to jail for nothing.

Clifton and Zared were both charged with second degree trespass and

intoxicated and disruptive while Alfonso was only charged with second

degree trespass. Aaron was charged with second degree trespass, resist

public officer and assault on a government official. On June 28, 2017,

Aaron went to trial in Guilford County District Court. The second-degree

trespass was dismissed by the Judge at the close of State’s evidence and he

was found not guilty of resist public officer but was found guilty of

assault on government official. After months of court dates, all the

charges filed against Zared, Clifton and Alphonso were dismissed.

All four men were charged with second degree trespassing by magistrate

orders sworn to, respectively, by Officers Alverez, D. M. Harmon, F. T.

Wright and J. M. Chavez. All four documents list Jermaine Parson as the

sole civilian witness and the person who notified the men to leave the

Boiler Room. However, the footage clearly shows that this was fabricated by

the officers. On the footage, Officer Johnson asks the Boiler Room bouncer

Jermaine Parson if he dealt with the men and he answers, ‘no’. But then

just to placate Officer Johnson, Jermaine Parson says, ‘but you can use my

name if you want.’ Throughout the footage, Jermaine Parson is clearly happy

the young men were there and can be seen shaking their hands and he even

has his arm around Alphonso as they joke and laugh together. This display

of comradery can be seen to have occurred after the time the officers

allege that the men, other than Zared, had been kicked out of the bar.

Please watch the entirety of the footage. It is my understanding that the

Police Community Review Board watched an edited version of the footage. It

is imperative that you watch all of the footage and not an edited version.

Every moment of the footage is important. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Graham Holt