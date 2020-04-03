(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) An Open Letter to Guilford County and the City of Greensboro – Demand Action for COVID-19

*Hey everyone – We just sent an Open Letter to our local Officials
demanding that they take action to protect people during the COVID-19
Crisis. *
*Want to help us protect people’s health – Email your elected officials
today and ask them to declare an emergency order and use CARES ACT funding
to put people into housing instead of leaving them to get sick on the
streets or in over crowded shelters:*
*An Open Letter to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, All Members of Greensboro City
Council, **City Attorney Chuck Watts, Mr. City Manager David Parrish, Board
Chair Jeff Phillips and All Commission-members of Guilford County, *
*homelessuniongso@gmail.com <homelessuniongso@gmail.com>Greensboro, NC
27401Homeless Union of Greensboro*
*April 3, 2020To: Mayor Nancy Vaughan;All Members of Greensboro City
Council;City Manager David Parrish;Board Chair Jeff Phillips;All
Commission-members of Guilford County; andMembers of the Guilford County
Continuum of Care;We, the Homeless Union of Greensboro, are calling on you
to step up and show leadership in these unprecedented times of COVID-19
and, for the sake of public health, moving people experiencing homelessness
into permanent safe affordable housing as fast as possible by leveraging
funding provided through the CARES Act. We are asking you to come together
to write and execute an emergency executive order to do so.*
With the spread of COVID-19, we must remember that our communities’ health
is interconnected; it is critical to ensure adequate medical care and
hygiene for every person, especially those who are unhoused. Many houseless
people are immuno-compromised or disabled due to the difficulties of living
without shelter. Many are elders. We should resist any further
stigmatization of those living in encampments or shelters and demand they
are provided the resources to prevent infection and further spread of the
virus. We demand that public officials work to ensure the health of both
our unhoused and housed communities.
We are thankful that the city and the Interactive Resource Center have
stepped up to provide motel rooms for some people with chronic health
conditions and to open a new shelter facility for people experiencing
homelessness at the Sportsplex. We are also thankful that state and local
courts have suspended utility shut-offs and evictions for the time being.
These efforts are a great first-step but more must be done during this
global pandemic to protect the health and safety of all people, and in
particular those experiencing homelessness who are uniquely vulnerable to
the transmission of COVID-19.
*Local government should follow the lead of other communities around the
country who are aggressively moving people into housing following the
passage of the CARES Act on March 27th, 2020.*
Here is what the CARES Act does:
(i) Provides $4 billion in flexible Emergency Service Grants which can go
to immediately placing people into at least temporary housing, including in
hotel and motel rooms – any costs incurred since the beginning of the
COVID-19 response will be reimbursable;
(ii) And $5 billion in Community Development Block Grants can be used for
a variety of state and local needs, including services and rental
assistance;
(iii) And $150 billion in highly flexible COVID-19 relief fund dollars can
be used for almost any disaster related need, including housing;
(iv) And $30.75 billion for the Department of Education to meet many needs
including ”addressing the unique needs of low-income children and…
students experiencing homelessness.”;
(v) And Importantly ”none of the funds… may be used to require people
experiencing homelessness to receive treatment or perform any other
prerequisite activities as a condition for receiving shelter, housing, or
other services.”
——————————
*To learn more about how the Cares Act effects homeless programs, please
see following resources published within the last week:*
• Summary and Analysis of Federal CARES Act Eviction Moratorium
<nlchp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020.03.27-NHLP-CARES-Act-Eviction-Moratorium-Summary.pdf>,
from The National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty;
• A Summary and Analysis of Federal CARES Act Eviction Moratorium
<nlchp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020.03.27-NHLP-CARES-Act-Eviction-Moratorium-Summary.pdf>,
from the National Housing Law Project;
• Statement of The CARES Act,
<www.congress.gov/116/bills/hr748/BILLS-116hr748eas.pdf> from the
United States Senate.
——————————
We’d also like to highlight an article
<www.courant.com/coronavirus/hc-news-coronavirus-homeless-shelter-relocations-20200330-i5mzljkeanduhnxnt74wwkqpmu-story.html>
about
what is being done in Connecticut. Thanks to an executive order from the
State’s governor,
<portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7P.pdf?la=en>
local
communities are using CARES Act funding to move people out of temporary
shelters and into permanent affordable housing as quickly as possible. In
instances where permanent housing is not readily available, communities are
utilizing CARES Act funding to provide motel room vouchers to people
experiencing homelessness.
While ideally other state governments would follow suit at the state level,
action can and should still be taken locally to house people as quickly as
possible. Waiting for state governments to act during a Global pandemic is
highly irresponsible when funds are available now to move people into
housing.
In contrast to Connecticut, the State of Colorado has just been sued on
April 1st, 2020
<denverhomelessoutloud.org/2020/04/01/legal-action-filed-for-housing-to-be-opened-for-houseless-in-this-covid-19-crisis/>
for
failing to act and creating a Hobson’s choice for people
experiencing homelessness, meaning plaintiffs in the lawsuit (people
experiencing homelessness and their advocates) claim the Department of
Health has failed to provide safe housing options for them, and the
plaintiffs are forced to either accept the poor choice of congregant
shelter, or accept nothing and sleep on the street where they are
vulnerable to becoming sick and being attacked. This lawsuit aims to make
all vacant and under-utilized buildings available to house people as
quickly as possible.
This lawsuit and terrible scenario could have been avoided had the state
chosen to use what resources were available to them – including funds now
made available through CARE Act – to provide safe, decent and affordable
housing to people experiencing homelessness.
——————————
To be clear, *the CARES Act does not solve everything and there is much
more work to be done. *We need to develop long term strategies for
providing healthcare, economic security and for other needs for people
currently experiencing homelessness, for instance. What the CARES Act does
do is provide the much-needed funding to allow communities to move people
out of shelters and into permanent safe and
affordable housing as quickly as possible.
Currently, the public’s awareness for public health interventions is more
heightened than ever before. There may some temptation from existing
homeless service providers to utilize this moment to provide extra funding
for existing programs, or to expand dormitory style shelter programs. This
should not be regarded as solution that local government and the Continuum
of Care adopt. We must be clear, as the National Law Center on Homelessness
& Poverty has warned local communities:
”Forcing people experiencing homelessness into close, congregate facilities
such as large scale shelters is a recipe for rapid spread of disease. The
threat of COVID-19 should not be viewed as an excuse to revisit such
approaches under the guise of quarantine.
The American Medical Association
<www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/population-care/homeless-people-need-more-help-not-stays-jail-ama>
and American Public Health Association
<apha.org/policies-and-advocacy/public-health-policy-statements/policy-database/2018/01/18/housing-and-homelessness-as-a-public-health-issue>
have both
adopted official policy statements supporting the protection of the civil
and human rights of individuals experiencing homelessness and opposition to
laws and policies that criminalize individuals experiencing homelessness
for carrying out life-sustaining activities conducted in public spaces when
there is no private space available. Both affirm that the best tool to
resolve the public health concerns associated with unsheltered homelessness
is housing.”
Moreover, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the and the United
States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have both issued
statements that clarify that for the sake of public health, no homeless
encampments ought to be cleared or otherwise disrupted. The published
guidelines can be located here:
• CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/unsheltered-homelessness.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcommunity%2Fhomeless-shelters%2Funsheltere…>
• HUD: Protecting Health and Well-being of People in Encampments During
<files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/COVID-19-Essential-Services-for-Encampments-During-an-Infectious-Disease-Outbreak.pdf>
an Infectious Disease Outbreak
<files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/COVID-19-Essential-Services-for-Encampments-During-an-Infectious-Disease-Outbreak.pdf>
——————————
In conclusion, *with the passage of the CARES Act, local communities have
no excuses *as to why they should be evicting people or keeping people in
congregant living circumstances. There is money available now to move
people into safe, permanent and affordable housing in order to *END
HOMELESSNESS *for members of your community and *protect public health*.
*What is needed, however, is our local leaders to act *- *and to do so
quickly.*
We need our local government leaders to sign an *executive order* to move
people experiencing homelessness as quickly as possible into safe permanent
and affordable housing.
We expect a prompt response from our elected officials.
Sincerely,
The Homeless Union of Greensboro
