(Homeless Union of GSO Updates) An Open Letter to Guilford County and the City of Greensboro – Demand Action for COVID-19

*Hey everyone – We just sent an Open Letter to our local Officials

demanding that they take action to protect people during the COVID-19

Crisis. *

*Want to help us protect people’s health – Email your elected officials

today and ask them to declare an emergency order and use CARES ACT funding

to put people into housing instead of leaving them to get sick on the

streets or in over crowded shelters:*

Here are their emails:

City of Greensboro:

nancy.vaughan@greensboro-nc.gov

yvonne.johnson@greensboro-nc.gov

marikay.abuzuaiter@greensboro-nc.gov

michelle.kennedy@greensboro-nc.gov

sharon.hightower@greensboro-nc.gov

goldie.wells@greensboro-nc.gov

tammi.thurm@greensboro-nc.gov

justin.outling@greensboro-nc.gov

nancy.hoffmann@greensboro-nc.gov

Chuck.Watts@greensboro-nc.gov

david.parrish@greensboro-nc.gov

Guilford County:

jphillips@guilfordcountync.gov

aperdue@guilfordcountync.gov

abranson@guilfordcountync.gov

jconrad@guilfordcountync.gov

ccoleman@guilfordcountync.gov

kcashion@guilfordcountync.gov

cfoster@guilfordcountync.gov

hhenning@guilfordcountync.gov

Salston1@guilfordcountync.gov

*An Open Letter to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, All Members of Greensboro City

Council, **City Attorney Chuck Watts, Mr. City Manager David Parrish, Board

Chair Jeff Phillips and All Commission-members of Guilford County, *

*homelessuniongso@gmail.com <homelessuniongso@gmail.com>Greensboro, NC

27401Homeless Union of Greensboro*

*April 3, 2020To: Mayor Nancy Vaughan;All Members of Greensboro City

Council;City Manager David Parrish;Board Chair Jeff Phillips;All

Commission-members of Guilford County; andMembers of the Guilford County

Continuum of Care;We, the Homeless Union of Greensboro, are calling on you

to step up and show leadership in these unprecedented times of COVID-19

and, for the sake of public health, moving people experiencing homelessness

into permanent safe affordable housing as fast as possible by leveraging

funding provided through the CARES Act. We are asking you to come together

to write and execute an emergency executive order to do so.*

With the spread of COVID-19, we must remember that our communities’ health

is interconnected; it is critical to ensure adequate medical care and

hygiene for every person, especially those who are unhoused. Many houseless

people are immuno-compromised or disabled due to the difficulties of living

without shelter. Many are elders. We should resist any further

stigmatization of those living in encampments or shelters and demand they

are provided the resources to prevent infection and further spread of the

virus. We demand that public officials work to ensure the health of both

our unhoused and housed communities.

We are thankful that the city and the Interactive Resource Center have

stepped up to provide motel rooms for some people with chronic health

conditions and to open a new shelter facility for people experiencing

homelessness at the Sportsplex. We are also thankful that state and local

courts have suspended utility shut-offs and evictions for the time being.

These efforts are a great first-step but more must be done during this

global pandemic to protect the health and safety of all people, and in

particular those experiencing homelessness who are uniquely vulnerable to

the transmission of COVID-19.

*Local government should follow the lead of other communities around the

country who are aggressively moving people into housing following the

passage of the CARES Act on March 27th, 2020.*

Here is what the CARES Act does:

(i) Provides $4 billion in flexible Emergency Service Grants which can go

to immediately placing people into at least temporary housing, including in

hotel and motel rooms – any costs incurred since the beginning of the

COVID-19 response will be reimbursable;

(ii) And $5 billion in Community Development Block Grants can be used for

a variety of state and local needs, including services and rental

assistance;

(iii) And $150 billion in highly flexible COVID-19 relief fund dollars can

be used for almost any disaster related need, including housing;

(iv) And $30.75 billion for the Department of Education to meet many needs

including ”addressing the unique needs of low-income children and…

students experiencing homelessness.”;

(v) And Importantly ”none of the funds… may be used to require people

experiencing homelessness to receive treatment or perform any other

prerequisite activities as a condition for receiving shelter, housing, or

other services.”

——————————

*To learn more about how the Cares Act effects homeless programs, please

see following resources published within the last week:*

• Summary and Analysis of Federal CARES Act Eviction Moratorium

<nlchp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020.03.27-NHLP-CARES-Act-Eviction-Moratorium-Summary.pdf>,

from The National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty;

• A Summary and Analysis of Federal CARES Act Eviction Moratorium

<nlchp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020.03.27-NHLP-CARES-Act-Eviction-Moratorium-Summary.pdf>,

from the National Housing Law Project;

• Statement of The CARES Act,

<www.congress.gov/116/bills/hr748/BILLS-116hr748eas.pdf> from the

United States Senate.

——————————

We’d also like to highlight an article

<www.courant.com/coronavirus/hc-news-coronavirus-homeless-shelter-relocations-20200330-i5mzljkeanduhnxnt74wwkqpmu-story.html>

about

what is being done in Connecticut. Thanks to an executive order from the

State’s governor,

<portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7P.pdf?la=en>

local

communities are using CARES Act funding to move people out of temporary

shelters and into permanent affordable housing as quickly as possible. In

instances where permanent housing is not readily available, communities are

utilizing CARES Act funding to provide motel room vouchers to people

experiencing homelessness.

While ideally other state governments would follow suit at the state level,

action can and should still be taken locally to house people as quickly as

possible. Waiting for state governments to act during a Global pandemic is

highly irresponsible when funds are available now to move people into

housing.

In contrast to Connecticut, the State of Colorado has just been sued on

April 1st, 2020

<denverhomelessoutloud.org/2020/04/01/legal-action-filed-for-housing-to-be-opened-for-houseless-in-this-covid-19-crisis/>

for

failing to act and creating a Hobson’s choice for people

experiencing homelessness, meaning plaintiffs in the lawsuit (people

experiencing homelessness and their advocates) claim the Department of

Health has failed to provide safe housing options for them, and the

plaintiffs are forced to either accept the poor choice of congregant

shelter, or accept nothing and sleep on the street where they are

vulnerable to becoming sick and being attacked. This lawsuit aims to make

all vacant and under-utilized buildings available to house people as

quickly as possible.

This lawsuit and terrible scenario could have been avoided had the state

chosen to use what resources were available to them – including funds now

made available through CARE Act – to provide safe, decent and affordable

housing to people experiencing homelessness.

——————————

To be clear, *the CARES Act does not solve everything and there is much

more work to be done. *We need to develop long term strategies for

providing healthcare, economic security and for other needs for people

currently experiencing homelessness, for instance. What the CARES Act does

do is provide the much-needed funding to allow communities to move people

out of shelters and into permanent safe and

affordable housing as quickly as possible.

Currently, the public’s awareness for public health interventions is more

heightened than ever before. There may some temptation from existing

homeless service providers to utilize this moment to provide extra funding

for existing programs, or to expand dormitory style shelter programs. This

should not be regarded as solution that local government and the Continuum

of Care adopt. We must be clear, as the National Law Center on Homelessness

& Poverty has warned local communities:

”Forcing people experiencing homelessness into close, congregate facilities

such as large scale shelters is a recipe for rapid spread of disease. The

threat of COVID-19 should not be viewed as an excuse to revisit such

approaches under the guise of quarantine.

The American Medical Association

<www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/population-care/homeless-people-need-more-help-not-stays-jail-ama>

and American Public Health Association

<apha.org/policies-and-advocacy/public-health-policy-statements/policy-database/2018/01/18/housing-and-homelessness-as-a-public-health-issue>

have both

adopted official policy statements supporting the protection of the civil

and human rights of individuals experiencing homelessness and opposition to

laws and policies that criminalize individuals experiencing homelessness

for carrying out life-sustaining activities conducted in public spaces when

there is no private space available. Both affirm that the best tool to

resolve the public health concerns associated with unsheltered homelessness

is housing.”

Moreover, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the and the United

States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have both issued

statements that clarify that for the sake of public health, no homeless

encampments ought to be cleared or otherwise disrupted. The published

guidelines can be located here:

• CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

<www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/unsheltered-homelessness.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcommunity%2Fhomeless-shelters%2Funsheltere…>

• HUD: Protecting Health and Well-being of People in Encampments During

<files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/COVID-19-Essential-Services-for-Encampments-During-an-Infectious-Disease-Outbreak.pdf>

an Infectious Disease Outbreak

<files.hudexchange.info/resources/documents/COVID-19-Essential-Services-for-Encampments-During-an-Infectious-Disease-Outbreak.pdf>

——————————

In conclusion, *with the passage of the CARES Act, local communities have

no excuses *as to why they should be evicting people or keeping people in

congregant living circumstances. There is money available now to move

people into safe, permanent and affordable housing in order to *END

HOMELESSNESS *for members of your community and *protect public health*.

*What is needed, however, is our local leaders to act *- *and to do so

quickly.*

We need our local government leaders to sign an *executive order* to move

people experiencing homelessness as quickly as possible into safe permanent

and affordable housing.

We expect a prompt response from our elected officials.

Sincerely,

The Homeless Union of Greensboro

The Beloved Community Center of Greensboro, who have been supportive of the

Smith family since this case began, issued a statement applauding the

court’s ruling and connecting this case to a long history of inadequate

training and inadequate discipline of officers within the GPD (see

attachment).

www.homelessunion.org/justiceformarcussmith