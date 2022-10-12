Holy Angels Invitational to bring over 1,300 high school wrestlers to Greensboro Coliseum Complex

[Holy Angels] [GCC_B_2_Blue [Converted]]Holy Angels Invitational to bring over 1,300 wrestlers to Greensboro Coliseum Complex(GREENSBORO) The Holy Angels Invitational, one of the region’s top high school wrestling events, will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center for the first time, Dec. 29-30.

The tournament will feature divisions for varsity boys, varsity girls, and junior varsity wrestlers. Over 1,300 wrestlers are expected to participate from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Ohio.

The Holy Angels Invitational was created in 2010 and hosted for its first 10 years by Charlotte Catholic High School. The tournament was named for Holy Angels, a Catholic charitable organization based in Belmont, NC, whose mission is to help adults and children with developmental disabilities. From 2010 through 2012, the event was held on the CCHS campus before the popularity of the event outgrew that gymnasium. In 2013, the tournament was moved to Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum where it was held until 2021.

The event recently announced its first corporate sponsor, Neutral Zone Clean<neutralzoneclean.com/>. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Mike Mitchell at mike.mitchell@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:mike.mitchell@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-218-5380 for additional information.

Ticket prices for spectators are $20 per day or $35 for two-day pass for both days of competition. Tickets will be on sale at the door daily or can be purchased in advance at Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=holy%2Bangels> (applicable service fees will apply).

Schools may still register for the event by submitting an online application here.<docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd60jYJcmqmOoS7J_noS6WFgLl3ayxnB4yhdoBzC_FxyzYRCQ/viewform> For more event information: Facebook.com/HolyAngelsInvitational<www.facebook.com/HolyAngelsInvitational>.