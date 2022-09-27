Holden Road reopened 09272022

[GPD Logo] [COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: All Lanes of Holden Road have been re-opened.

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 27, 2022) -Please be advised both northbound and southbound lanes of Holden Road between Farmington Drive and Vanstory Street will be closed due to a traffic crash involving injuries. It is expected that the area will be closed to traffic for approximately three hours.

There is no additional information at this time. Motorists are ask to avoid the area at this time. An updated release will be sent out when the area is open to traffic.

