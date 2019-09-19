[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum’s Brewseum Showcases NC Craft Brewing

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting the first ever Brewseum event from 5:30-8 pm, Friday, September 27 at 130 Summit Ave. Enjoy beer from local brewers, live music and food trucks.

There will be beverages for purchase from Preyer Brewing and other local craft beer purveyors. Also on tap, music by Banjo Earth and chats with local brewers. Rockin Moroccan and Main Medallion food trucks will be on hand. For those who think they know their malt from their fuggles, there will be an epic local beer trivia contest. Plus the devoted team behind Well Crafted NC will be on hand to share the history of North Carolina brewing all the way up to today’s craft brewery renaissance.

“This is going to be a casual, fun event celebrating the history and people behind craft brewing traditions in Greensboro and across North Carolina,” said Greensboro History Museum Curator of Community History Glenn Perkins. “We’re especially excited to be working with the Well Crafted NC folks who have been connecting the dots between breweries past and present.”

A project of UNC Greensboro libraries, Well Crafted NC promotes North Carolina craft breweries and their history while also providing local breweries with a single online resource that traces their histories and places them within the context of the broader development of the brewing industry across the state.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday–Saturday 10 am–5 pm and Sunday 2–5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

