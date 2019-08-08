[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum WWI Exhibit Closes with Look at A&T War Hero

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum and North Carolina A&T State University’s F. D. Bluford Library honors an Aggie war hero with the event “Lt. Robert L. Campbell: War Hero of A&T,” at 2:30 pm, Saturday, August 17 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

A veteran of the Spanish-American War, First Lt. Robert Campbell served in the 368th Infantry Regiment. During the Argonne Offensive in France, he single-handedly saved a wounded soldier while machine gun fire blasted at them. His act of bravery made national news as an example of why African American soldiers should be fully accepted in the then-segregated US armed forces. The French Army presented him with a Distinguished Service Cross in 1918 and the Croix de Guerre in 1919. He became A&T College’s first instructor of military science in 1919 and the campus ROTC building is named in his honor.

Speakers at the program will highlight Aggies such as Campbell who supported the war effort and discuss broader connections between military history and African American history. Participants include Ernest Hooker of the NC A&T Department of History; Netta Cox, James R. Stewart Jr. and Shavon Stewart of F. D. Bluford Library; and the museum’s curator of collections, Jon B. Zachman.

The Greensboro History Museum has been commemorating the centennial of World War I with a special exhibition, Lest We Forget: WWI through the Eyes of Nine, which closes August 18. The exhibit details how the city experienced and continues to remember the Great War through the stories of nine individuals, including Campell and Margaret Falkener, who established A&T’s music program.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

The University Archives at F. D. Bluford Library, North Carolina A&T State University, procures, organizes, collects, describes, maintains and preserves records of historical and administrative value to the university and that have significantly impacted the African American experience in the Piedmont Triad region.

