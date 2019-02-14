[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

February 14, 2019 Contact: Carol Ghiorsi Hart

Phone: 336-362-7112

History Museum Welcomes President of North Carolina NAACP February 15

WHAT: Featured speaker Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP, will discuss the role of education in civil rights struggles in Greensboro and across NC.

The Greensboro History Museum will also celebrate a new Traveling Trunk devoted to Guilford County Teachers on the Front Line of School Desegregation. Members of the Ever-Achieving Retired Teachers Club and the Black Educators Caucus will share songs and testimony about their experiences in the 1970s and 1980s.

WHEN: Friday, February 15, 7 pm

WHERE: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Avenue

