History Museum to Screen Cascade Saloon Documentary May 15

GREENSBORO, NC (May 7, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting a free screening of the documentary Cascade: Caring for a Place at 6 pm, Wednesday, May 15 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. A discussion with filmaker Michael Frierson and others involved in the rehabilitation of the Cascade Saloon building will follow the film.

Cascade: Caring for a Place chronicles the transformation of a decaying building on South Elm St. into offices for a local builder. Preservation Greensboro led a decades long battle to save the building, built in 1895, which had fallen in to complete disrepair by the 1970s. The film records the great effort required to save the building, from partnership with the City of Greensboro to the reconstruction of the building’s interior.

The rich history of the property includes a period when an African American couple owned and operated a café in the building around 1907, which was unusual for a segregated southern business district in that era.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is free and open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

