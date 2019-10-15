[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum Presents Program on Cone Sisters

GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum presents “Dr. Claribel and Miss Etta in North Carolina” at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, October 22 at 130 Summit Ave. Learn more about the avant-garde sisters of Cone Mills founders Moses and Ceasar Cone.

Dianna Cameron, Curator at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM), and Carrie Streeter, historian and Cone scholar, will share images and stories of Claribel and Etta Cone’s experiences in Greensboro and Western NC. Cameron and Streeter are co-curators of the exhibition Modern Visions, Modern Art: The Cone Sisters in North Carolina, which is on view at BRAHM through November 30, 2019.

Their presentation at the Greensboro History Museum will highlight historic photographs of the Cone family (including many from the Bernard Cone Collection in the Greensboro History Museum Archives) and stories about Dr. Claribel and Miss Etta Cone and their time spent in the towns of Asheville, Greensboro, and Blowing Rock. More about the exhibition at BRAHM can be found at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum website<blowingrockmuseum.org/>.

Claribel and Etta Cone were daughters of German-Jewish immigrants who embraced the many new opportunities of the early twentieth century. As their brothers, Moses and Ceasar in Greensboro, grew the family business in textiles — and thereby the family fortune — the sisters received financial support to pursue their own interests, including a shared love for travel, education, art and the avant-garde. This led the sisters to create a significant collection of modern art, including over 500 works by Henri Matisse. They would bequeath that collection to two museums, the Baltimore Museum of Art and Greensboro’s Weatherspoon Art Museum.

“Dr. Claribel and Miss Etta in North Carolina” is the 2019 John Dortch Endowment Fund program. Attorneys at the firm of Smith Moore Schell & Hunter – today Smith Moore Leatherwood Attorneys at Law – established the endowment at the museum in 1985. It is named in honor of their colleague John Johnson Dortch (1930-1984), who had a longstanding interest in the region’s history.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm and Sunday 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

