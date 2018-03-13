[X]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Ghiorsi Hart

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7112

History Museum Presents Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women Making Herstory March 17

GREENSBORO, NC (March 13, 2018) – African American and Latina women share the spotlight at Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women Making Herstory from 1-4 pm, Saturday, March 17 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. This free, family-friendly program includes costumed interpreters portraying Greensboro women across the decades, bringing individuals in various museum galleries to life and telling their stories in first person.

The Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble performs music from its new CD The Other Side of My Heart at 3:30 pm. The group has been called “a gem of a performing ensemble” (Classical Voice of North Carolina). Guillén, a native of Buenos Aires who teaches at UNCG’s School of Music, based the songs in The Other Side of My Heart on oral histories with Latina immigrants to the Triad. The performance uses these women’s voices in combination with song and images to convey what they both lost and gained in their journeys to their new home.

Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women Making Herstory is sponsored by Wells Fargo. The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am­ to 5 pm and Sunday from 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org .

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.