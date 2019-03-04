[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Ghiorsi Hart

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2043

History Museum Offers International Women’s Day Luncheon March 8

GREENSBORO, NC (March 4, 2019) – March is Women’s History Month, and the Greensboro History Museum is celebrating women who have helped shape the city. The Museum’s International Women’s Day Luncheon will be at 12 pm, Friday, March 8 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

The annual International Women’s Day Luncheon highlights the role of women’s colleges in Greensboro past and present. From the establishment of the Greensboro College for Women (today’s Greensboro College) in 1838 and the Edgeworth Female Seminary in 1840, women’s colleges have made important contributions to women’s education and to the city. The continuing importance of women’s colleges in our city take center stage as alumnae from Bennett College and Woman’s College of UNC (today’s UNCG) discuss educational experiences.

There is no charge to attend the luncheon. Box lunches are available for purchase in advance. Reservations are required. Contact Mary Allen at 336-373-2982 or email<mary.allen@greensboro-nc.gov> by March 6 to reserve a spot and pre-order a lunch.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2–5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.