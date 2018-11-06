[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum Offers Her Great War: Women & WWI November 8

GREENSBORO, NC (November 6, 2018) – Discover the impact on women and their shifting roles during WWI at 7 pm, Thursday, November 8 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Her Great War: Women & WWI features scholars Lynn Dumenil and Kathelene McCarty Smith reflecting on ways the war changed life for women in North Carolina and across the nation.

Historian Lynn Dumenil is Professor of American History Emerita at Occidental College and the author of The Second Line of Defense: American Women and World War I. “Written with a storyteller’s ear for the lost voices of our nation’s past, Lynn Dumenil’s book should be required reading for anyone seeking to understand the America we live in a century later,” says Chris Capozzola of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Journal of Southern History calls the book “an indispensible study of U.S. women’s experiences and efforts during World War I.”

In her talk, “Women, World War I, and the Emergence of Modern America,” Dumenil considers images of women in popular culture during wartime and how they reflect shifting roles and expectations. Joining her is Kathelene McCarty Smith, archivist at UNCG’s Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections & University Archives, who will discuss mobilization of women on North Carolina college campuses during World War I.

November marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The Greensboro History Museum has been commemorating the centennial with programs and a special exhibition, Lest We Forget: WWI through the Eyes of Nine, which opened in November 2017. Lest We Forget tells how our city experienced and continues to remember the Great War through the stories of nine individuals. The exhibit will be on display through August 2019.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

