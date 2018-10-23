[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Ghiorsi Hart

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2043

History Museum Offers Antiques Evaluation with Sebastian Clark & Katherine Van Dell

GREENSBORO, NC (October 23, 2018) – Antique enthusiasts can have their jewelry, ceramics, silver and glassware evaluated by Sebastian Clark and Katherine Van Dell from 12-4 pm, Thursday, October 25 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Clark and Van Dell are well-known antique experts with a national following. Appraisals will be done by appointment only with limited openings available. Anyone interested in having antiques evaluated should call 336-373-2982 to make an appointment.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.