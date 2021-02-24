[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Glenn Perkins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2610

History Museum Invites Conversation About Police, Community and Justice

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2021) – The Greensboro History Museum and the UNCG Department of Communication Studies are continuing their online Democracy Tables with Police, Community and Justice from 6-7:15 pm, tonight, February 24. There will also be opportunities to participate in this conversation Monday, March 1 from 4-5:15 pm; or Thursday, March 4 from 11 am to 12:15 pm. The conversations are open to all. More information and registration links may be found at this link<greensborohistory.org/democracytables>.

Residents are invited to join one of these three facilitated conversations on Zoom to discuss ways law enforcement can best serve Greensboro communities. Democracy Tables are designed to promote civic engagement and build democracy in an informal setting while supporting academic research. UNCG students will be observing and taking notes on general themes and questions that arise during the Democracy Table conversations. Their goal is to learn more about how unidentified people talk about and participate in building democracy.

Questions that come up during the conversation sessions will find answers from community experts at a special follow-up session, Democracy Tables: You Asked! at 7 pm, Wednesday, March 10. That program will stream live on the Greensboro History Museum Facebook page .

Democracy Tables is part of the Project Democracy 20/20 initiative, organized by Greensboro History Museum to explore American democracy through exhibitions, public programs, and innovative community connections.

The Greensboro History Museum and their project is one of the five grant recipients of the National Communication Association – Center for Communication, Community Collaboration, and Change housed in the UNCG Department of Communication Studies. The center seeks to facilitate partnerships with community-based organizations that create sustainable change for underrepresented and/or vulnerable communities through the production and application of communication-related scholarship and practice that lead to measurable outcomes for its community partners.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Thursday 10 to 7 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.