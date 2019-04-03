[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum Hosts Triad History Day April 6

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting Triad History Day from 10 am to 3 pm, Saturday, April 6 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Triad History Day is a public festival which focuses on Triad history with staff from history organizations across the region.

Representatives from libraries and archives at NC A&T State University, Bennett College, UNC Greensboro, Winston-Salem State University, Guilford College, Wake Forest University, Elon University and the cities of Greensboro and Winston-Salem will be on hand to share exciting history initiatives. Participating museums, sites and organizations include Alamance Battleground and Charlotte Hawkins Brown State Historic Sites, High Point Museum, Blandwood, Mendenhall Homeplace and the African American Genealogical Society. Visitors can also discover history projects such as the NC African American Heritage Commission’s Green Book research or Well Crafted NC’s documentation of the state’s microbreweries.

Visitors with photographs or other records that help document Triad history can bring materials to the scanning station during Triad History Day. Archivists will scan the materials for inclusion in UNC Greensboro’s community history portal. Visitors will also receive a copy of the scan. An oral history booth will allow participants the opportunity to record a 15-minute interview about an interesting story related to the Triad region.

This event is sponsored by the TriadHistory project, a collaborative effort of libraries and museums in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina who have joined to provide access to digital collections of materials related to the history of the region. Learn more at www.TriadHistory.org<www.TriadHistory.org>. The project is hosted by the Electronic Resources and Information Technology Department of the UNCG University Libraries.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is free and open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

