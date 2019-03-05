[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum Features Costumed Interpreters Celebrating Women’s History

GREENSBORO, NC (March 5, 2019) – March is Women’s History Month, and the Greensboro History Museum is celebrating women who have helped shape the city. Costumed interpreters portraying historic Greensboro women will be on hand from 1-4 pm, Saturday, March 9 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.

Interpreters bring history to life by sharing Greensboro stories in first person. Women portrayed in the museum galleries include Josephine Boyd, the first African American student at Greensboro Senior High School; Nancy Mangum, who wrote to the governor about food shortages during the Civil War; and Frances Jones Bonner, a Bennett College basketball player who helped organize a movie theater boycott in the city in 1937; among other important Greensboro women from across the decades. The program is free of charge and great for all ages.

The Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave., downtown next to LeBauer Park, is free and open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2–5 pm. For more information about this and other programs, visit www.GreensboroHistory.org.

