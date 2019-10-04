[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Museum Event Explores Cultural Changes in Funerals

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2019) – The Greensboro History Museum is hosting Now/Then: Funeral Practices in Greensboro at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, October 8 at 130 Summit Ave. Learn about the changing traditions surrounding funerals and mourning

From home embalming to ambulance services, the kinds of work funeral homes have done has changed over the last 100 years. Now/Then: Funeral Practices in Greensboro features a conversation with Al Lineberry Jr. and Neil Whitaker of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, who will share their knowledge and personal experiences of these changing practices and traditions. Visitors can also see a Community Voices display in the museum lobby with objects highlighting these changes to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home. Admission to the program and museum is free.

The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm and Sunday 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

