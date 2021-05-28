[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

History Happening Outside History Museum to Reflect on Racial Justice on June 5

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2021) – Music, art, food, poetry and more will be shaking up the Greensboro History Museum’s Mary Lynn Richardson Park on Saturday, June 5, from 4-8 pm.

It’s been a year since the protests and demands for justice that inspired Greensboro History Museum’s award-winning exhibition Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations. “Reflections on Pieces of Now: A History Happening” in the Museum’s Mary Lynn Richardson Park at the corner of Lindsay and Church Streets in Downtown Greensboro, will celebrate artists, teachers and activists while reflecting on changes in the city over the past year and persistent systemic racial disparities nationwide.

The afternoon’s performers include Brandon Green, Chasyn Sparx, Atticus Lane, DJ Mac DaVille, DJ Dlinkwent and others. Visitors can also purchase delicious items from Maho’s Bistro and Scoop Zone food trucks, explore art interactives, discover information and take part in family activities outside. Inside, they can explore the Pieces of Now exhibition.

Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart said, “2020 was a year of reckoning, and one year later, this event will bring together musicians, writers and artists, and our neighbors as we share in creative expressions about Now.”

“Artists do not function under the delusion that art itself will soothe what ails our community,” stated artist Virginia Holmes of the Haus of Lacks collaborative, who is helping to produce the event. “But they can help heal the hurting.”

“Reflections on Pieces of Now: A History Happening” is a collaboration with Haus of Lacks and Collective GSO. The event is free of charge and open to the public. More information can be found online at this website<greensborohistory.org/events>. In event of inclement weather, updates will be posted on the website.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

