Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest starring Mystikal, Trina, and Trick Daddy

Greensboro Coliseum – Friday, Nov. 29

GREENSBORO, NC – YungFly Entertainment is thrilled to present the highly anticipated Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. The concert will feature hip hop and R&B sensations Mystikal, Trina, and Trick Daddy. Performers also include H-Town, 702, Miche’le, Hi Five, and Adina Howard.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest celebrates the best in Hip Hop and R&B music during the decade that created some of its most memorable and iconic hits including: Mystikal’s “Danger,” “Shake it Fast,” Trina’s “Here We Go Again,” Trick Daddy’s “Nann,” “Shut Up,” Hi Five’s “I Like the Way (Kissing Game),” “She’s Playing Hard to Get,” “Quality Time,” Michel’le’s “Something in My Heart, “Nicety,” 702’s” Steelo,” “Where My Girls At,” H-Town’s “Emotions and Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me.”

