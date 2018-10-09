Editor’s Note: Attached is a photo of student Kyle Kerestes accepting the award from CompTIA CEO Todd Thibodeaux on behalf of High Point Central High.

For Immediate Release: Oct. 9, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

High Point Central Awarded $10,000 for Technology

School plans to buy new technology for existing courses

HIGH POINT – High Point Central High School is one of five schools in the country to be awarded “tech shopping spree” at the 2018 National Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference in Atlanta.

The $10,000 award will go toward technology for existing courses at the school, including equipment or software for filming, recording, motion capture, virtual reality or drawing.

“We were amazed,” said Michael Holden, modeling and game art design teacher at High Point Central. “To receive this award is a huge boon and makes all the hard work this year tremendously worth it.”

This was the school’s first year in TSA in nearly 20 years. Holden says it was largely a student-led effort by students who were excited about the program. Thirteen of those students participated in the state competition and three made it to the national competition for High School Technology Problem Solving and STEM Careers.

“Every little bit goes a long way to help schools, and what we hope is that schools will use this money to buy some of the amazing new technologies that are out in the world today,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA and keynote speaker at the conference.

The annual conference allows students and schools with TSA chapters to meet with members of the world’s information technology (IT) industry. The association aims to enhance personal development, leadership and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through intracurricular activities.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.



This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323