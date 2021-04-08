

For Immediate Release: April 8, 2021

Hello Kindergarten Week is April 12-16

Explore virtual open houses, webinars and video presentations

Greensboro, N.C. – Get a peek inside the life of a kindergartener during Hello Kindergarten week, April 12-16.

GCSTV will air a series of five videos, each depicting a typical kindergarten day. The videos will air at 8 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. daily and at 6 p.m. unless pre-empted by a Board of Education meeting. GCSTV can be seen on Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 as well as channel 99 on AT&T U-verse. The videos will also be available on YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UCENu7hY4RTjh_fIayi3zJnw>.

Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) will host two information sessions<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=2419&ModuleInstanceID=2920&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=144374&PageID=2089> for parents of rising kindergarteners. Parents will learn about free GPA digital resources, family engagement sessions, programming and more. Click here<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fforms.office.com%2Fpages%2Fresponsepage.aspx%3Fid%3DH_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUN09DNlBZSFY5WTVaQzNUUEFFQzVFUEk5Qi4u&data=0…> to register for the Zoom events scheduled for April 12 at 12 p.m. and April 14 at 6 p.m.

In addition, elementary schools will be hosting virtual open houses to welcome incoming kindergarten families and answer any questions they may have. Families should contact the individual schools to find out the times of these events.

Kindergarten registration opened April 1 and takes place online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>. Parents will want to gather several documents, including the child’s birth certificate, health records and proof of residence to determine the assigned school. Click here for details<www.gcsnc.com/Page/11599>.

For questions about kindergarten registration, contact the Student Assignment office at 336-370-8303.

