For Immediate Release: August 26, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Heat Wave Strains Outdated HVAC Systems

COVID-19 related shipping delays hamper repairs

Greensboro, N.C. – Scorching temperatures threaten to overwhelm GCS’ outdated air conditioning systems, which are struggling to keep classrooms and schools comfortable for students and staff. During the past two weeks, 44 school sites have put in more than 500 work orders for HVAC system-related issues.

While the district’s HVAC system issues aren’t new – a 2018 study<www.gcsnc.com/Page/53189> rated more than

50 percent of the district’s facilities in poor or unsatisfactory condition – COVID-19 related supply-chain shipping delays are hampering repairs.

Supplies and materials that were readily available locally pre-pandemic now take anywhere from two to eight weeks to arrive. Some school HVAC systems are so outdated that parts aren’t available and have to be fabricated instead. And, while GCS normally deploys fans to schools experiencing short-term HVAC malfunctions, public health guidance discourages their use.

If the heat continues and if HVAC repairs cannot be made in a timely manner, some schools may have to close for the day to protect the health of students and staff.

“Stifling classrooms are not conducive to learning, while ventilation is an important consideration in terms of preventing in-school transmission of COVID-19,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “As much as we want students to keep learning in-person, we will send them home if warranted.”

The district’s heat protocol<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=155975&dataid=152213&FileName=School%20Temperature%20Guide_11x17_2021.pdf> instructs principals to move students to cooler spaces when classroom temperatures reach 85 degrees. If cooler spaces aren’t available, schools may dismiss early or close until repairs are completed.

As with inclement weather, water or power outages, or other emergencies, schools that are closed temporarily can shift to remote learning if needed.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through these issues,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “While there are no easy answers or quick fixes to decades of chronic disinvestment in our school facilities, we are doing everything we can to address the situation.”

