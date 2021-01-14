For Immediate Release: Jan. 14, 2021

Health and PE Supervisor is GCS Employee of the Month

Becki Haislip helps her teachers get creative during pandemic

Greensboro, N.C. – Teaching during a pandemic has been challenging for all teachers, including and perhaps especially those who teach physical education. But Guilford County Schools’ physical education teachers consider themselves lucky to have Becki Haislip, health and physical education supervisor, as their guidepost during this process.

In fact, 57 of them nominated her as January Employee of the Month, and today Haislip was surprised with the news that she had been selected. Her colleagues organized a drive-through parade of well-wishers to celebrate the occasion.

Haislip was praised for her dedication and support during her teachers’ transition to online learning, as well as her commitment to making sure GCS families stay active during the pandemic. She organized a district-wide fitness challenge in November and plans another one this spring.

“Becki is a superhero! She is a never-ending source of knowledge and support for PE teachers in our county,” wrote Brianne Young, physical education teacher at Nathanael Greene Elementary. “Becki has made the transition to remote learning go as smoothly as possible, providing resources and training for PE teachers. She is a sounding board for ideas and an amazing person to have in your corner.”

