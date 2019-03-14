Harlem Globetrotters to spread Goodwill Efforts across Greensboro on Friday

Harlem Globetrotters Spread Goodwill Efforts Across Greensboro

Globetrotters to Mobilize Local Youth Against Bullying and Bring Smiles to Special Young Fan

WHO: Harlem Globetrotters star El Gato Melendez<www.harlemglobetrotters.com/roster/current-roster/el-gato>

WHAT: Known worldwide as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the Harlem Globetrotters will spread positive messages and smiles across Greensboro when El Gato Melendez visits the area ahead of the team’s upcoming games in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

On Friday, March, 15, the Harlem Globetrotter will make a stop at Triad Math and Science Academy where he will bring the organization’s new “T.E.A.M up at School” program to local students. The Globetrotters’ fun, new and interactive presentation aims at providing students with bullying solutions through the acronym T.E.A.M. that stands for Talk, Empathize, Ask, and Mobilize.

The presentation uses the team’s signature ball handling skills and humor – for a well -balanced presentation that informs and entertains.

Later in the day, the Globetrotters star will surprise one of its young fans, four year old Parker Jamison. Jamison has been through multiple surgeries throughout his young life. He loves basketball and has a wish to meet the Harlem Globetrotters. El Gato will surprise Jamison to show him a few Globetrotter tricks and invite him to the show.

WHEN & FRIDAY, MARCH 15

WHERE:

12:45 p.m. at Triad Math and Science Academy

700 Creek Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

2:15 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse

1921 West Gate City Blvd.

CONTACT: Andrew Brown, Greensboro Coliseum -336-209-3766

MORE INFORMATION:

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2019 Fan Powered Tour to LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. and Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro on Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. For more information, please visit harlemglobetrotters.com

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.