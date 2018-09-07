For Immediate Release: Sept. 7, 2018

Hairston Middle Earns National Recognition for Kindness

Middle School Kindness Challenge announces 10 national finalists

Greensboro, N.C. – It started with little things. Like a smile or a handshake. A compliment, or simply, just looking someone in the eye.

Johnnie Moultrie, an art teacher at Hairston Middle, said that last year, teachers wanted to establish a kinder environment at their school. Initially, they encouraged students to express kindness in small ways. By the time an EF2 tornado struck east Greensboro last April, the entire school mobilized to assist those in need.

Earlier this week, Stand for Children announced Hairston Middle as one of 10 schools from across the country that is a national finalist in the Middle School Kindness Challenge.

The school was selected out of nearly 500 from across the nation. The Middle School Kindness Challenge is a program of Stand for Children, a national non-profit education advocacy organization and is supported by Hasbro, Inc.’s BE FEARLESS BE KIND philanthropic initiative.

As part of the Middle School Kindness Challenge, the 10 finalist schools took part in four weeks of activities and lessons that generated dialogue around the importance of demonstrating kindness in their school and in their day-to-day life. The goal of the challenge is to make kindness commonplace in middle schools and to improve school climate. It provides a free, user-friendly platform for teachers to access high-quality, easy-to-implement lessons that help students strengthen peer relationships, build empathy and develop a positive mindset.

Moultrie says students, their families and staff united during a post-tornado cookout at the school, which benefitted those impacted by the disaster.

“Ever since that big cookout, it was like there was a big shift in the school. We all learned to pull together,” he says. “A lot of students live near each other. They saw their friends without power or food. They don’t like to see their friends suffering.”

Moultrie says the goodwill has extended to this new school year. He regularly observes more students smiling or helping each other with homework. They are also more respectful toward adults.

“It’s a lot more positive environment,” he says.

Finalists receive $1,000 in Donors Choose Credits made possible by the Hasbro Children’s Fund. Schools can use the credits to continue their work in fostering kindness.

